James Gunn’s DC Series ‘Creature Commandos’ Sets Max Premiere Date

The “Creature Commandos” are on their way.

The adult animated series, the first from DC Studios, premieres on Thursday, Dec. 5 on Max. There will be one episode streamed weekly until Jan. 16, so this won’t be a binge drop.

According to the official logline, the series, written and executive produced by James Gunn, “tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they’re your last, worst option.”

The series officially kicks off the new DC Universe, which will also include Gunn’s “Superman” feature (out on July 11, 2025) and “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,” directed by Craig Gillespie, out on June 26, 2026. Gunn had previously directed “Suicide Squad” for Warner Bros. and DC before being offered the chance to run DC studios with his partner Peter Safran.

It stars Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. Part of Gunn’s ambitious plan for his DC Universe is to have the same performers essay the characters across animation, live action and videogames, hence Davis playing Waller here, in an upcoming season of “Peacemaker” and in her own spin-off series.

Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation; additional executive producers include Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.