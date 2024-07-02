Christopher Reeve’s Son Will Cameo as a News Reporter in James Gunn’s ‘Superman’

As cameras keep rolling on James Gunn’s upcoming “Superman,” the son of the biggest figure in the Man of Steel’s cinematic history has arrived to make a special cameo while filming in Cleveland.

Will Reeve, the son of “Superman” icon Christopher Reeve, paid a visit to DC Studios’ Ohio set and filmed a cameo as a Metropolis TV reporter in the film, as seen in photos and video captured by local news site Cleveland.com. The upcoming film, which hits theaters July 11, 2025, tapped Reeve to play a role befitting his actual skillset, given his real-life job as a correspondent for ABC News.

See photos from set of Reeve and Gunn embracing below.

Christopher Reeve’s son Will and James Gunn.



What an incredible moment for DC. pic.twitter.com/oMP9OOPEOL — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) July 2, 2024

Reeve, along with his older siblings Matthew and Alexandra, are prominently featured in the upcoming documentary “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.” The film tells the story of Reeve’s life, with particular focus on his disability activism after a horse-riding accident left him paralyzed in 1995, before Will was even three years old.

Directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, the film received critical acclaim at its Sundance premiere and was acquired by Warner Bros. and DC Studios for $15 million. The film will be released in partnership with Fathom Events on September 21.