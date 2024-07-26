First ‘Creature Commandos’ Teaser Trailer Reveals James Gunn’s Animated DC Series

DC Studios has released the first teaser trailer for banner’s “Creature Commandos” animated series, which kicks off at Comic-Con on Friday.

James Gunn appeared via video at the “Jim Lee and Friends panel” to introduce the teaser trailer which features Rick Flagg Sr arriving at Belle Revue prison to meet Amanda Waller. The footage also introduced the other members of the team such as Doctor Phosphorus, GI Robot and Bride of Frankenstein.

“It’s the first animated thing that James and I have done together and I couldn’t be more excited about it,” DC Studios Co-Chief Peter Safran told The Wrap.

Safran added: “It is classic James Gunn, that great genre bending thing that he does, that’s got real human emotion, real empathy, but funny as s–t, great action, and unique characters.”

DC Studios’ #CreatureCommandos, the new Max Original Series, premieres this December exclusively on @StreamOnMax. pic.twitter.com/byFbxVEFpP — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 26, 2024

“Creature Commandos” kicks off the DCU and is part of “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters,” which is based on the comic property of the same name that brought vampires, werewolves and zombies into the DC universe. Previosuly, Gunn revealed that in this unified DCU, “animation will lead into live-action and will lead back into animation again.”

In other words, any animated project could get a live-action version and vice versa. Gunn wrote all seven episodes of “Creature Commandos” himself.

The “Creature Commandos” voice cast includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flagg Sr, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, with Steve Agee reprising his role as John Economos.