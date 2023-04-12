Frank Grillo to Play the DCU’s Rick Flag in ‘Creature Commandos’ (Exclusive)

“The Purge” star Frank Grillo is set to play the DCU’s Rick Flag Sr in the upcoming “Creature Commandos,” TheWrap has learned. The animated TV series written by James Gunn will premiere in 2024.

“Creature Commandos” kicks off the DCU and is part of “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters,” which is based on the comic property of the same name that brought vampires, werewolves and zombies into the DC universe. It’s already in production, and Gunn revealed that in this unified DCU, “animation will lead into live-action and will lead back into animation again.” In other words, any animated project could get a live-action version and vice versa. Confirmed characters include Weasel from “The Suicide Squad” (played by Sean Gunn), with Gunn revealing that they’re casting the voice actors to also play the same character in live-action down the road.

Gunn wrote all seven episodes of “Creature Commandos” himself.

Shortly after publishing, Collider reported the rest of the voice cast which includes Sean Gunn as Weasel, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, with Steve Agee reprising his role as John Economos.

Rick Flag, Sr. is known for his role as the leader of the Suicide Squad in the DC comics. He served in the original Suicide Squad, a World War II unit, and later joined Task Force X after the war. He is a highly skilled soldier and strategist, with a strong sense of duty and loyalty to his country. Flag is often portrayed as a no-nonsense, by-the-book type of character, who is willing to make tough decisions in order to achieve his objectives.

Rick Flag Jr was previously played in the DCEU by Joel Kinnaman in 2016’s “Suicide Squad” and the 2021 follow-up “The Suicide Squad.”

Grillo is familiar with comic book IP as he previously played Brock Rumlow, aka Crossbones, in Marvel Studios “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Civil War.” Grillo currently stars in “The Resurrection of Charles Manson,” which is directed by his son Remy Grillo. Other recent credits include Lionsgate’s “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend.”

Grillo is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Paul Hastings.