‘Creed III’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in Boxing Sequel?

Michael B. Jordan is putting the gloves back on for "Creed III," which will be the actor's director debut.
Adonis Creed is back, and he's living a flourished life with his wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson) and his daughter Amara Creed (Mila Davis-Kent). However, things start to change when his long-lost friend Damien "Dame" Anderson (Jonathan Majors) is released from prison after serving an 18-year sentence. Looking for an outlet, and taking an interest in boxing, Adonis sets Dame up at his boxing facility. When the two end up in the ring together, it becomes clear Dame has his own dastardly plans for Adonis.
"Creed III" is directed by Jordan, and penned by Keenan Cooler and Zach Baylin. The man who started the entire “Rocky” and “Creed” franchises, Sylvester Stallone, won’t be part of the cast in the third installment. But, there are some newcomers, which include Davis-Kent, Selenis Leyva, who plays Laura Chavez; Thaddeus J. Mixson, who plays Young Adonis and Spencer Moore, who plays Young Damien.
For those who haven’t seen the film, or if you just need a refresher, here’s a cast and character guide for “Creed III.”