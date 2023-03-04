We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Creed III’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in Boxing Sequel?

Jonathan Majors plays Michael B. Jordan’s rival

Michael B. Jordan is putting the gloves back on for "Creed III," which will be the actor's director debut.

 

Adonis Creed is back, and he's living a flourished life with his wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson) and his daughter Amara Creed (Mila Davis-Kent). However, things start to change when his long-lost friend Damien "Dame" Anderson (Jonathan Majors) is released from prison after serving an 18-year sentence. Looking for an outlet, and taking an interest in boxing, Adonis sets Dame up at his boxing facility. When the two end up in the ring together, it becomes clear Dame has his own dastardly plans for Adonis.

 

"Creed III" is directed by Jordan, and penned by Keenan Cooler and Zach Baylin. The man who started the entire “Rocky” and “Creed” franchises, Sylvester Stallone, won’t be part of the cast in the third installment. But, there are some newcomers, which include Davis-Kent, Selenis Leyva, who plays Laura Chavez; Thaddeus J. Mixson, who plays Young Adonis and Spencer Moore, who plays Young Damien. 

 

For those who haven’t seen the film, or if you just need a refresher, here’s a cast and character guide for “Creed III.”

Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan)

Adonis Creed is the son of the late boxer Apollo and his father’s mistress, which he didn’t know growing up as a kid from Philadelphia. With no family to lean on, Adonis found himself going in and out of juvenile facilities. Eventually, his father’s wife, Mary Anne Creed (Phylicia Rashad) takes him in and raises him as her own. As he gets older, and wanting to know more about his father’s background as a fighter, he seeks out Apollo’s former opponent, and now friend, Rocky Balboa. He meets his soon-to-be wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson), who becomes his fiancé in “Creed II.” The second installment centers on Adonis looking to get vengeance for the death of his father from Rocky’s enemy Ivan Drago. He takes victory in his fight against Ivan. 

 

Jordan has appeared in the entire “Creed” franchise, as well as “Black Panther,” “Just Mercy,” “Without Remorse, “Fruitvale Station” and more. 

Bianca (Tessa Thompson)

Adonis and Bianca were seemingly a "love at first sight" matchup, meeting after one of Bianca’s music performances. Due to a  progressive hearing loss condition, Bianca is concerned that her dreams as a musician may be hindered. Her physical struggle doesn’t take away from their love, as the two tie the knot in the second film, and have a daughter, Amara Creed (Mila Davis-Kent). Amara is born with an even worse version of her mother’s condition and is completely deaf. Adonis and Bianca work together to care for their daughter and cater to her unique needs. 

 

Thompson has also starred in the entire “Creed” franchise, “Men in Black: International,” “Sorry to Bother You,” “Thor: Ragnarok,”  “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Dear White People” “Avengers: Endgame” and more. 

Damien "Dame" Anderson (Jonathan Majors)

 

Damien and Adonis knew each other as children and share similar stories. Unlike Adonis, Damien's troubles landed him in prison for 18 years. After release, he contacts his old friend, Adonis. Looking to transition back into normal society, Damien takes an interest in boxing and eventually starts training at the same facility as Adonis. However, things take a turn when Damien appears to have other insidious plans against Adonis. The two end up in the ring as opponents. 

Amara Creed (Mila Davis-Kent)

Mila Davis-Kent joins the “Creed III” cast as the older version of Bianca and Adonis’ daughter, Amara. Like her character, Mila is also hearing impaired. Not letting her condition deter her from following in her father’s footsteps, the trailer shows Adonis showing Amara the ropes, getting her started in the boxing ring. 

 

Davis-Kent starred in "The Resident" prior to being added to the "Creed III" cast.

Mary Anne Creed (Phylicia Rashad)

In the first "Creed," Mary Anne Creed takes young Adonis in, despite him being a living reminder of her husband’s infidelity. With no poor intentions or spite, Mary Anne raises Adonis as her own and provides him with the support and love he didn’t grow up having. 

 

Rashad starred in all of the "Creeds," "Jingle Jangle," "Soul," "Black Box" and more. She also most famously played Clair in "The Cosby Show."

Tony "Little Duke” Burton (Wood Harris)

Tony "Little Duke" Burton knows his way around a ring. He trained Apollo and Rocky, and adds Creed to his boxing regiment in the first film, even though he initially didn’t care much for the young fighter's arrogant personality. They move on from their tension-filled beginning and grow to be friends and eventually business partners. 

 

Harris starred in the entire “Creed” franchise, “Paid in Full,” “The Wire,” “Remember the Titans” and more.

"Pretty" Ricky Conlan (Tony Bellew)

“Pretty” Ricky Conlan (Tony Bellew) reappears in "Creed III" after being one of  Creed’s first enemies in the first film. Tough and rough around the edges, but with a soft heart for his family, Ricky watches Adonis’ stardom as a fighter while behind bars, but is eventually released.


Bellew has appeared in the entire “Creed” franchise and is a professional boxer outside of the acting stage. 

Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu)

Creed’s other foe, and son of Ivan Drago, Viktor Dargo (Florian Munteanu) comes back for “Creed’s” third installment. His father’s hatred for the Creeds and Balboas lived deep within Viktor, as he believed the two families are responsible for the strained relationship they have with his mother. Adonis and Viktor eventually squash their beef after their final match, and the two move forward now in a better place. 

 

Munteanu's other starring roles were in “Creed II,” “Shang-Chi,” “Borderlands” and “The Contractor.”

Felix Chavez (Jose Benavidez Jr.)

During Adonis’ retirement, Felix Chavez becomes the heavyweight champ. When Adonis tries to set up Felix against Damian, Adonis ends up taking Felix’s place and finding himself in the ring.

Benavidez is also a professional boxer in real-life. 