Diddy Found Not Guilty of Sex Trafficking and Racketeering, Guilty on Prostitution Charges

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by a New York jury. He was, however, found guilty on two counts of prostitution on Wednesday.

The split verdict comes after a seven-week trial where 34 witnesses gave testimony in regards to the rapper’s five federal charges — one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs had pled not guilty to all of the charges against him.

Count 1 (racketeering) carried the heaviest penalty, with a maximum sentence of life in prison. Counts 2 and 4 (sex trafficking) had a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison, while Counts 3 and 5 (transportation to engage in prostitution) each carried a maximum sentence of 10 years.

“In light of the fact that Mr. Combs is no longer charged with sex trafficking … he should be released,” the hip-hop mogul’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo said following the outcome.

Meanwhile, Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey noted, “Mr. Agnifilo tried to downplay the significance [of the prostitution conviction], but the record says otherwise … [there is a] real risk that he will flagrantly disregard orders from this court, that he will commit new crimes and that he will attempt to flee justice.”

As such, the prosecutors said they oppose Combs being released on bail.

The partial acquittal also came on just the third day of deliberations. The jury told Judge Arun Subramanian late Tuesday afternoon that they had come to a conclusion on four of the five charges, but couldn’t agree on racketeering due to “unpersuadable opinions” on both sides.

Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami were initially raided on March 25, 2024, and he was arrested in New York City on Sept. 16. He did not testify in the trial.