Diddy Juror Removed for Inconsistencies About Where He Lives, Rapper’s Lawyer Questions Racial Bias

A juror in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial was formally removed from the jury on Monday after he gave inconsistent answers over whether he actually lives in New York.

“The record raised serious concerns as to the juror’s candor and whether he shaded answers to get on and stay on the jury,” Judge Arun Subramanian said of Juror No. 6, initially one of two Black men on the jury. “There’s nothing that the juror could say at this point to put the genie back in the bottle.”

During jury selection, the man said he lived in the Bronx. However, during Week 5 of the trial last week, he reportedly told a court staff member he recently moved to New Jersey. Subramanian said these inconsistencies showed the former juror’s “lack of candor” on Friday, ultimately upholding his decision to remove the Department of Corrections accountant from the jury on Monday.

In response to the judge’s Friday comments, one of the rapper’s lawyers said the prosecution was making a “thinly veiled effort to dismiss a Black juror.”

However, Subramanian insisted: “From the outset of this proceeding to the current date, there has been no evidence and no showing of any kind of any biased conduct or biased manner of proceeding from the government.”

The jury originally consisted of eight men and four women of diverse races. The first alternate is reportedly a white male.

Combs has been charged with five counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pled not guilty to all charges.