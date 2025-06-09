Diddy’s Ex Testifies She ‘Nearly Fainted,’ Cried for 3 Days After Reading Cassie’s Lawsuit: ‘Exactly My Experience’

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ most recent ex-girlfriend, identified only by the pseudonym “Jane,” testified in court Monday that she cried for three days after reading the details in Cassie Ventura’s November 2023 lawsuit against the rap mogul.

Jane, appearing for her third day of testimony, told the jury that Ventura’s allegations were “word for word, exactly my experience” and that felt like she was “reading my own sexual trauma.”

She said that she was also forced to participate in Diddy’s infamous “freak-offs,” referring to the marathon sex sessions as “hotel nights.”

In court, she read aloud a text message that she sent Combs three days after the lawsuit was filed, in which she said she’d been crying for three days and was nauseated. She also told the jury she “almost fainted” when she first saw Ventura’s lawsuit, which Combs settled the next day for $20 million.

Like key witness Ventura testified earlier, Jane also said she was financially dependent on Combs and that he threatened to take away her house if she stopped participating in the “freak-offs.” On Friday she testified that Diddy still pays for her rent and legal expenses.

In one of the many texts she read aloud, she begged him to consider the toll they were taking on her: “I am not an animal.”

Jane dated the Bad Boy Entertainment Founder for three years, until his arrest in September. Her testimony is expected to continue throughout the rest of the week, according to the AP.

