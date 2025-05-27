Diddy’s Former Assistant Corroborates Murder Plot Against Kid Cudi Over Relationship With Cassie

Capricorn Clark, a former assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs, testified on Tuesday that the armed rap mogul drove her to rival Kid Cudi’s house in 2011 and told her, “We’re going to kill Cudi,” according to The Associated Press.

The “Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)” rapper, whose given name is Scott Mescudi, testified on Friday that Combs broke into his house and set his car on fire because Mescudi was dating Combs’ longtime girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Clark, who referred to Combs as “Puff” (his given stage name at the time) during her testimony, confirmed Mescudi’s statements.

She testified that Combs and his bodyguard entered Cudi’s Los Angeles home while she was made to wait in the car and call Cassie. “[He] got me with a gun and brought me to Cudi’s house to kill him,” Clark recalled telling Cassie.

She recalled hearing Mescudi in the background asking, “He’s in my house?” Clark added that she told Cassie, “Stop him, he’s going to get himself killed.”

Mescudi was not yet home, but when Combs heard his car drive up, they chased him, only giving up when they passed police cars that were heading for Mescudi’s house.

Afterward, Combs allegedly told Clark and his bodyguard to convince Cudi that someone else has broken into his house. “If you don’t convince him of that I’ll kill all you,” Clark said quoting Combs.

Clark and Cassie later went back to Cudi’s house, where they tried to convince him not to file a police report about Combs. She said she and the bodyguard later saw Combs assault Cassie, kicking her legs with “100% full force” as she cried. Clark said her “heart was breaking from seeing her get hit like that.”

Clark also said that Combs threatened to kill her on her first day working for him in 2004 if her past work for other rappers interfered with assisting him. He made more death threats when diamond jewelry he had entrusted her with went missing. Over five days, he subjected her to lie detector tests, telling her, “‘If you fail this test they’re going to throw you in the East River.”

She worked for Combs until 2018 and considered returning as late as 2023, a point Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo emphasized to suggest that she may have been exaggerating the things that transpired while she worked for the rapper.

Combs has continued to deny all accounts of sexual assault. The federal trial is next expected to delve into the scope of his alleged racketeering enterprise, as well as the pattern of abuse that several witnesses have already testified to witnessing.

Combs is facing life in prison.