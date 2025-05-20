Cassie’s Mother Says Diddy Extorted Her of $20K by Threatening to Release Daughter’s Sex Tape

On Tuesday, Cassie Ventura’s mother Regina Ventura took the stand in Manhattan to testify that in 2011 Sean Combs demanded $20,000 from her and threatened to release explicit sex tapes of Cassie because she was dating rapper Kid Cudi.

“I did not understand a lot of it. The sex tapes threw me,” Ventura told the federal court, as the Associated Press reported.

Ventura said that the rap mogul wanted “to recoup money he had spent on her because he was unhappy she was in a relationship with Kid Cudi.” Cudi (aka Scott Mescudi) is expected to take the stand on Wednesday or Thursday.

Ventura said she felt “physically sick” about the threat, she and her husband secured a home equity loan to pay Combs, but she said the money was returned shortly after. “I was scared for my daughter’s safety,” she told jurors, explaining that the money was returned a few days later and that Cassie resumed her relationship with Combs.

Venture added, “He was angry that he had spent money on her and she went with another person.” During her testimony, the jury was shown photos of bruises on her daughter’s body, which Ventura testified were taken in 2011.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo opted not to cross-examine her.

Cassie has previously testified to the years-long abusive relationship with Combs, one that she did not feel was safe to leave. Additional witnesses including her former best friend Dan Richard and one of Combs’ personal assistants, have corroborated her accounts of physical and sexual abuse.

David James, Combs’ personal assistant from 2007 to 2009 who began his testimony on Tuesday, explained the November 2008 incident that made him fear for his life and finally quit.

He said he was forced to drive Combs, who was armed with three guns, to an LA diner to confront rival Suge Knight, at an L.A. diner. Cassie previously testified about that night.

“I was real shook up by it. “This was the first time being Mr. Combs’ assistant that I realized my life was in danger,” said James.

He also testified that Combs regularly used Percocet and ecstasy and about the items he had to provide for each hotel room, including underwear, an iPod, applesauce, vodka, Viagra and condoms.

Hayes also mentioned another assistant who had to be hospitalized for dehydration after working 24 hours straight, adding that Combs’ security would tell him, “You know what rhymes with tired? Fired.”

Also taking the stand on Tuesday was Sharay “The Punisher” Hayes, an exotic dancer who said he was hired by Combs for what he thought would be a strip tease for a small group.

Instead, he arrived at the Manhattan hotel room to find Cassie alone with a naked man, later revealed to be Combs, whose face was covered by a cloth.

Hayes said he was paid $800 in cash, then given an additional $1200 after Combs watched him have sex with Cassie. He recalled seeing bottles of baby oil — one of the many eyebrow-raising items seized by feds when they raided the rapper’s Florida mansion in March 2024.

Special Agent Gerard Gannon, of Homeland Security Investigation testified about some of the things receovered in the search, including two AR-15 files, as well as sex toys, lubricant and condoms.

The trial is expected to last at least eight weeks. Diddy, who has denied all allegations of sexual assault, is facing up to 15 years in jail for the combined charges, including racketeering.