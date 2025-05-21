Diddy to Weinstein to Lively-Baldoni: Sensational Trials Find New Audiences in the Influencer Age

Amid the tide of Trump-related chaos, the current media cycle has also experienced a perfect storm of sensational court cases. Many occupy the true-crime space, with the Menendez brothers back in the news alongside trials of famous figures Sean “Diddy” Combs and Harvey Weinstein, coupled with the social media fascination around Luigi Mangione. The Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni suit, meanwhile, has generated a different kind of celebrity buzz.

There’s nothing new about the public and media getting drawn into real-life legal drama. What’s different, certainly since the Menendez and O.J. Simpson cases absorbed audiences in the 1990s, is both the sheer volume of true-crime television, making everyone feel like a bit of an expert; and the advent and proliferation of social media, creating avenues for real-time commentary — not just from authoritative experts and analysts — reacting to each day’s twists, turns and testimony.