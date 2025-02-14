Megyn Kelly Says Blake Lively Has ‘Absolutely Ruined Her Brand’ Over Justin Baldoni Turmoil: ‘She’s a Serial Fraudster’ | Video

Megyn Kelly thinks Blake Lively is a “serial fraudster” as more and more information about her legal battle with “It Ends With Us” co-star and director Justin Baldoni continues.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host again returned to the Lively and Baldoni legal skirmish. Updates on the pair’s very public feud continue to be drip-fed daily and Kelly thinks it has ruined the actresses’ reputation going forward.

“My own position is she’s absolutely ruined her brand, she has started a fight she cannot win, she does appear like an Amber Heard to me,” Kelly said. “I have yet to see one of her complaints borne out. In fact, all of the ones I’ve seen have been undermined by his hardcore proof in text messaging and so on. That puts a totally different light on her horrific allegations. Then you see what she actually said and wrote. It’s very different.”

Kelly continued later, “She’s a serial fraudster. That’s called fraud when you pretend you want to do the one thing and you’ll do the thing they’re hiring you for, but all along, you have secret plans to do something very, very different that’s above your pay grade. And she finally bumped into someone who was weak enough and not famous enough to stop her. This Justin Baldoni, most people had never even heard of him. He’d been in like one series. He certainly wasn’t at Ryan Reynolds level fame, nevermind Blake Lively, and she bullied him into giving her the movie where she did her own cut.”

The latest update in the Lively/Baldoni battle came Wednesday when the actresses’ team issued subpoenas to crisis PR firm consultant Jed Wallace as well as multiple wireless carriers on Wednesday in order to prove once and for all whether Baldoni really has the “receipts” his team claims to have.

“Ms. Lively has initiated discovery that will expose the people, tactics and methods that have worked to ‘destroy’ and ‘bury’ her reputation and family over the past year,” Lively’s lawyers Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson told TheWrap in a statement. “Subpoenas went out to the entities [above]. We will now receive all of the ‘receipts’ that, unsurprisingly, are nowhere to be found on Mr. [Bryan] Freedman’s website, and like Ms. Lively, those ‘receipts’ will have their day in court.”

Baldoni and Freedman recently created the website TheLawsuitInfo.com to present a chronological timeline of the related events as well as their amended complaint, which contained dozens of screenshots of text messages between the feuding parties.

At this moment, Lively and Baldoni’s trial is expected to begin in March 2026.

Representatives for Lively did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

