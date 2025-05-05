Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial Begins With Jury Selection in New York

Jury selection for the federal sex trafficking trial of disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs began Monday morning in New York.

Prior to Monday, Combs’ lawyers and federal prosecutors had chosen a combined 150 potential jurors to be interviewed in-person by federal Judge Arun Subramanian. This process began Monday with several dozen candidates receiving a truncated description by Subramanian of the charges against Combs and questions from the judge designed to reveal potential biases.

Combs, now 55, has pleaded not guilty to the five-count federal indictment, which includes charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy. Sporting salt-and-pepper hair and a goatee, Combs was in attendance Monday, having arrived in the New York City courthouse from the Brooklyn federal detention center where he has been held since he was arrested last September.

Subramanian will choose 45 potential jurors, to be whittled down by lawyers from both sides. The goal is to arrive at a total of 18 chosen jurors — 12 to be seated at the trial and six alternates.

One interviewed juror said Monday that their sister had been physically abused by her first husband, but maintained it would not prevent them from being impartial. Several candidates acknowledged that they had seen news reports about the case, including a video of Combs assaulting one of his accusers in a hotel hallway in 2016.

One candidate called a still image of the video “damning evidence” and was consequently dismissed.

The federal indictment against Combs alleges that he spent two decades abusing women and men, including allegations of forcing and manipulating victims into engaging in days-long, drug-fueled sexual performances that Combs apparently referred to as “Freak Offs.” Combs is said to have used his influence to manipulate and intimidate his victims, promising them success if they followed his orders.

When his promises and threats did not work, Combs is alleged to have resorted to beatings, kidnappings and acts of arson to intimidate his victims and keep them from speaking out. In 2023, Combs’ former girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, filed a lawsuit alleging years of physical abuse, rape and sex trafficking. That case was settled for an undisclosed amount.

A video recording of Combs beating Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 has already been acknowledged by the music mogul and his legal team. Otherwise, Combs and his lawyers say he is innocent and maintain that any sexual acts were consensual.

The jury selection process could span multiple days. Opening statements from the prosecution and Combs’ lawyers are scheduled for May 12. The trial itself is expected to last at least eight weeks. If convicted on all counts, Combs will serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and faces a potential life sentence.

The case will not be broadcast live, due to rules banning electronic recordings from federal courtrooms.