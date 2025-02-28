Male Escort Claims Diddy Raped Him, Took Credit for Tupac’s Murder in New Lawsuit

A male escort became the latest individual to sue music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs this week, citing an alleged 2012 sexual assault in a Manhattan hotel. The plaintiff John Doe also claims the rapper threatened to have him killed following the assault — the same way he could “get Pac [Tupac Shakur] hit” in 1996, the rapper threatened, according to the suit.

In a suit filed Wednesday in New York, the victim, identified only as John Doe, states that Combs raped him at the Intercontinental Hotel in New York City after hiring him through a “male companion” service, flying him up from Florida and drugging him. Doe then claims the musician threatened him and told him not to tell anyone about the incident.

“You better not say a word to anybody about this. Did you hear me? … I’m not f–king playing with you. If I can get Pac hit, what the f–k do you think can happen to you?” Combs said, according to the suit.

Shakur, a West Coast rival of Combs, died after being shot multiple times on the Las Vegas strip in September 1996. A suspect, Duane “Keefe D” Keith Davis was arrested in September 2023 and charged with planning the deadly drive-by shooting.

The Wednesday lawsuit alleges that the plaintiff traveled from Florida to New York at Combs’ request, which qualifies the assault as a case of sex trafficking. Doe alleges that Combs gave him a drink and rubbed him with baby oil, causing him to become disoriented, as if drugged. The series of events echoes several other alleged sexual assaults at the hands of Diddy that have come to light over the last year. Doe claims Combs then forced him to perform oral and penetrative sexual acts on an unidentified woman who was with them in the hotel room and that after dismissing the woman, forced himself onto Doe, pinned him to the wall and anally penetrated him.

“I really want you to stay, let’s turn up, let’s turn up,” Diddy allegedly said. We’re going to have some fun.”

The plaintiff requested a jury trial and an unspecified number of damages to cover lawyers’ fees and “emotional anguish, pain and suffering and loss of dignity.”

After facing multiple charges of sexual assault, racketeering, sex trafficking and prostitution, Combs is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial. An initial trial date has been set for May 5.

Anthony Ricco, one of several attorneys representing Combs, filed a request last week to withdraw as a member of the disgraced music mogul’s legal team, saying that “under no circumstances” could he continue to represent the rapper.

“Although I have provided Sean Combs with the high level of legal representation expected by the court, under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs, consistent with the ABA Standards for Criminal Justice,” Ricco said at the time.