Luigi Mangione Trial: Lawyer Slams WBD Doc for Actor Reenactments, Unsanctioned Evidence and NYC Mayor Interview | Video

The attorney for Luigi Mangione slammed Warner Bros. Discovery’s documentary “Who Is Luigi Mangione?” over its actor reenactments, the use of unsanctioned evidence and its sit-down interviews with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD’s Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny on Friday.

“Luigi’s right to a fair trial being infringed upon because he is being publicly treated as guilty and having the presumption of guilt as opposed to the presumption of innocence, which is what he is entitled to. And although…of course I understand the NYPD’s need for a press conference before an arrest, or after an arrest, which they did here and I didn’t like it, but they did it and I understood it,” Mangione’s attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo said to a group of reporters outside of Manhattan’s State Supreme Court on Friday after Mangione’s first hearing since being arraigned back in December 2024 on state charges.

Mangione has infamously been accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.

“What I did not understand was how shocking it was that this week on HBO in a documentary, I see the chief of detectives and the New York City mayor, full hair and makeup done, sitting down and giving an interview for television, talking about the evidence in Luigi’s case,” Friedman Agnifilo said after her client’s NYC court hearing.

“Talking about police paperwork that we don’t have, talking about forensics that we have not yet received. I guess we have now today, but I didn’t when I was sitting there learning about that case, hearing an actor play Luigi, reading from a journal that they say is Luigi’s and we have yet to receive it from the prosecution,” she continued, adding that the actors “playing him on TV” didn’t sound “anything like him.”

“I was sitting there learning about the case hearing an actor read out Luigi’s staff,” Friedman Agnifilo added. “And so, it’s outrageous that they have time to go an prejudice Mr. Mangione’s ability to receive a fair trial and go out and make these statements, but not give this to us. So we are concerned because if the chief of detectives is telling everybody about all this evidence, what if it ultimately gets suppressed because it was an illegal search and seizure in Altoona, Pennsylvania, how is he going to get a fair trial?”

In December, Mangione pleaded not guilty to murder and terrorism charges in New York state. The 26-year-old faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole if he is convicted. Per ABC 7, Mangione’s defense filed a motion to exclude some of the evidence police obtained after arresting Mangione.