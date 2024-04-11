O.J. Simpson, the former football sensation and actor who rose to infamy after being accused – but ultimately acquitted – of double murder, died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.
In 1994, Simpson was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in a grisly knife attack. The news rocked the world, from the slow-speed white Ford Bronco chase through Los Angeles to the ensuing trial(s), which have been adapted to screen several times over at this point. The team of lawyers that got him acquitted even became known as “The Dream Team.”
It’s worth noting, however, that Simpson was indeed found responsible for the pair’s deaths in a 1997 civil trial brought forth by Ron’s father Fred Goldman.
But, where are the other major players at now? Simpson is now the fourth person involved to have died, but many are still practicing law.
You can see where they are today, below:
O.J. Simpson — Simpson’s death was announced on Thursday, April 11, by his family. He lost a battle to prostate cancer at 76 years old.
Robert Shapiro — Robert Shapiro was one of Simpson’s attorneys, a member of “The Dream Team.” After the trial, he cofounded ShoeDazzle, LegalZoom, and RightCounsel.com, even appearing in their television commercials. Today, he still practices as both a criminal and civil trial attorney, touting Simpson’s acquittal on his website.
Marcia Clark — Marcia Clark was the lead prosecutor in Simpson’s case, and promptly left the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office when he was acquitted. In the years following, she became an author, as well as a TV commentator. At the start of April, she hinted on her Instagram page that she might be returning to podcasting.
Robert Kardashian — Robert Kardashian was another of Simpson’s attorneys, and also an actual friend of his. And yes, he’s the original patriarch of the reality TV Kardashian family; he fathered Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Rob. Robert Kardashian died in 2003.
Johnnie Cochran — Johnnie Cochran was another member of “The Dream Team,” and became famous for saying the most memorable words of the trial during his closing arguments: “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit.” Cochran died at 67 years old, back in 2005.
Christopher Darden — Darden was the co-prosecutor alongside Marcia Clark in Simpson’s murder trial. Today, Darden is running to become a Los Angeles County judge. He’s been endorsed by Kris Jenner, Lance Ito and Darden’s old boss, Los Angles County District Attorney Gil Garcetti.
Lance Ito — Ito presided over Simpson’s case, but has since retired as a judge. In his retirement, he looks after his wife’s grave and, according to a 2023 interview with the LA Times, has been focusing on enjoying his hobbies.
Gil Garcetti — Garcetti is the former Los Angeles District Attorney. Following his exit from the role, he’s served as a consulting producer on TV shows and even got into photography. He’s stayed active in politics though, as his son is former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.
F. Lee Bailey — Bailey was yet another member of “The Dream Team” that defended Simpson. However, he was disbarred for misconduct in two states in 2001 and 2003, respectively. Bailey died in 2021, at 87 years old.
William Hodgman — Hodgman was another prosecutor in the trial, and even passed out during it at one point. He served as the Assistant District Attorney for line operations in the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office, but retired in 2019 after 40 years.
Kato Kaelin — Kaelin was a witness in the trial, after living in Simpson’s guest house at the time of the murders. He’s since been pretty present in TV and media, even appearing on the 2019 season of “Celebrity Big Brother.” He’s also available to book on Cameo.
Leave a Reply