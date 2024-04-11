O.J. Simpson, the former football sensation and actor who rose to infamy after being accused – but ultimately acquitted – of double murder, died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

In 1994, Simpson was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in a grisly knife attack. The news rocked the world, from the slow-speed white Ford Bronco chase through Los Angeles to the ensuing trial(s), which have been adapted to screen several times over at this point. The team of lawyers that got him acquitted even became known as “The Dream Team.”

It’s worth noting, however, that Simpson was indeed found responsible for the pair’s deaths in a 1997 civil trial brought forth by Ron’s father Fred Goldman.

But, where are the other major players at now? Simpson is now the fourth person involved to have died, but many are still practicing law.

You can see where they are today, below: