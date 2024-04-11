Fred Goldman responded to the death of O.J. Simpson on Thursday, nearly 20 years after the murder of his son Ron Goldman.

Simpson was infamously acquitted of the 1994 murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron. The former athlete and actor was, however, found responsible for their deaths in a civil suit brought forth by Fred in 1997.

“The only thing I have to say is it’s just a reminder of Ron being gone all these years,” Fred said in a phone interview with NBC News. “It’s no great loss to the world. It’s a further reminder of Ron’s being gone.”

Ron was found stabbed to death outside Brown Simpson’s home in Los Angeles on June 12, 1994. Simpson died at the age of 76 on Wednesday following a battle with cancer.

The late athlete’s death heralded strong responses from the public and from those close to the events that surrounded his trials.

High-profile attorney Gloria Allred, who represented the family of Brown Simpson, took the opportunity to direct attention to remembering the victims versus a potential murderer in an interview with ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

“I feel that the system failed Nicole Brown Simpson and failed battered women everywhere,” she said. “I don’t mourn for O.J. Simpson, I do mourn for Nicole Brown Simpson and her family and they should be remembered.”

“What was important was that there was some form of justice in the civil justice system that found that he was, in fact, liable for her wrongful death and the wrongful death of Ronald Goldman,” Allred added.

Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner, who was previously married to Simpson’s lawyer Robert Kardashian’s ex-wife Kris Jenner, wrote “Good Riddance” on X.