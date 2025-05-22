Scott Mescudi, better known as Kid Cudi, became the latest witness to testify in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial on Thursday, testifying that his car was set on fire just weeks after Combs broke into his home in the Hollywood Hills in 2011.

According to the AP, the alleged the incident happened after the music mogul found out Mescudi was dating his ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, who also testified last week about years of sexual abuse at the hands of Combs.

“What the f—k?,” the rapper said when asked about his reaction to his car being torched, also explaining that his Porsche 911 convertible, which was parked in his home driveway at the time, was completely destroyed by a Molotov cocktail. “I knew he had something to do with it.”

Mescudi, who spoke before Manhattan federal court, said the destruction of property took place during a time when he briefly dated Ventura. He also detailed the alleged incident of breaking and entering, when while at a West Hollywood hotel with Ventura, he received a call from Combs’ assistant, Capricorn Clark, saying that he, Combs and another member of Combs’ entourage were in his home. After the conversation, Cudi recalled driving home calling Combs on the way. When he asked Combs why he was in his home, Combs said, “I want to talk to you.”

Kid Cudi departs the Manhattan Federal Court during the Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial on May 22, 2025. (Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Mescudi arrived to his home to find that Combs wasn’t there. However, Christmas gifts he’d bought for his family were opened and his dog was locked in a bathroom, he testified, adding that his dog was “very jittery” and “on edge” when he found him. Confused by the entire situation, Mescudi called the police. The Grammy Award-winning musician said a few weeks later, while visiting a friend, his dogsitter called him and told him his car was on fire.

“She told me my car was on fire,” Mescudi said Thursday, according to People. “I immediately went to my house.”

During the trial, photos of Mescudi’s damaged car were shown, including images of a hole that was cut into the roof’s fabric. A Molotov cocktail was reportedly found on the passenger seat.

“The top of my Porsche was cut open and that’s where they inserted the Molotov cocktail,” Mescudi said.

Afterward, Mescudi explained that he met up with Combs to discuss the matter in person, where he said Combs denied having anything to do with the car fire. Mescudi, who said he didn’t have drama with anyone else at the time, said Combs completely evaded questions about his car.

“What are we going to do about my car?” Mescudi said to Combs at the time.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Combs responded with a “very cold stare.”

In that moment, Mescudi said he decided to let it ago. But while on the stand, the musician said Combs apologized to him “for everything ” when the two saw one another later at a hotel. Mescudi’s testimony confirmed Ventura’s claim that Combs threatened to blow up Mescudi’s car after learning they were dating.

The trial is expected to last at least eight weeks. Diddy, who has denied all allegations against him, is facing up to life in prison for the combined charges, including racketeering.