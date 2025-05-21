Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Says He Cleaned Up Baby Oil, Drugs and Gatorade From Hotel Rooms After ‘Freak-Offs’

George Kaplan, a one-time assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs,” testified Wednesday about being charged with clean-up duty for the music mogul after his sex parties.

According to AP, Kaplan’s cleaning usually included baby oil, tossing bottles of alcohol and drugs, and making the room look like nothing happened. He said that the job fell to him over staff because “It was implied — protect his public image. I was keen on doing that.”

Bottles of baby oil, Gatorade,” Kaplan said as he listed things he’d cleaned from Diddy’s rooms. “Once brown crystalized powder on the counter of the bathroom sink.”

Kaplan worked for Combs from 2013-2015 and was not just tasked with cleaning up the mogul’s parties, but also preparing them. According to the testimony, he was sometimes called to deliver a “medicine bag” that contained both prescription and over-the-counter pills or even head out to buy ecstasy.

“As he grew to trust me more, he had me around more,” Kaplan said.

Combs did not just have his assistant picking up after his parties. Kaplan was also tasked with setting them up. Before he would arrive at a hotel – often under the alias Frank Black, a play on the nickname Frank White given to Biggie Smalls – Kaplan was given a bag of supplies he was expected to set up in the room.

“There was a bag. I unpacked it,” Kaplan testified. “Clothes, a speaker, a candle, Astroglide, baby oil, liquor.”

According to Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Gerard Gannon, investigators found items that were hallmarks of “freak-offs” including lubricants and dozens of bottles of baby oil.

Combs longtime girlfriend and R&B singer Cassie previously testified that Kaplan quit as an assistant after seeing the media mogul beat her. Kaplan’s testimony will continue Thursday followed by rapper and actor Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi.

The trial is expected to last at least eight weeks. Diddy, who has denied all allegations of sexual assault, is facing up to 15 years in jail for the combined charges, including racketeering.