Woman Booted From Diddy Trial for Taunting Court Marshals, Yelling Obscenity at Defendant

During Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking trial, a woman was kicked out of the courtroom after she entered and screamed, “Diddy, these motherf—s laughing at you!”

Per reports, Judge Arun Subramanian, who is overseeing the case, instructed the woman to leave on Tuesday after she hollered out several obscenities. The woman, who is reportedly a supporter of Combs’, mocked court marshals as she exited

The woman, who has reportedly attended the trial since its beginning, then added, “You’re laughing at a Black man’s legacy.”

“Pull your gun out ninja, I dare you,” she carried on as she was escorted out.

For now, there are no details around why the woman felt prompted to speak out, and she did not speak to media teams that followed her outside courtroom after the incident.

Prior to her outburst, the woman has typically sat in on the trial in court’s overflow room. She’s also seemingly advocated for Combs, as she’s been seen yelling “Free Diddy” along with other Combs supporters outside the courtroom. Per reports, this is not the first time the courtroom’s staff has had to correct her behavior.

This is the fourth week of Combs’ trial, which is taking place in a courtroom in a Southern District Court of New York in downtown Manhattan.