Critics Choice Awards Postponed for 2nd Time, Citing LA Wildfires

A date for the 30th annual ceremony will be announced later

A group of people of varying ethnicities stand on stage. Text on the screen behind them reads "29th ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS."
Christopher Nolan and the team behind "Oppenheimer" on stage at the Critics Choice Awards (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Critics Choice Awards delayed their 30th annual ceremony for a second time on Tuesday, TheWrap has learned.

The move comes amid the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires and nearly one week since the first delay was announced. A date for the ceremony will be confirmed later, according to an individual with knowledge of the situation.

On Jan. 8, the Critics Choice Awards delayed its 30th ceremony due to the wildfires in the spreading Pacific Palisades and Altadena. Originally scheduled for Jan. 12, the ceremony was pushed to Jan. 26.

At the time, the rescheduled event was set to remain at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, and was expected to broadcast live on E! before being made available to stream on Peacock the next day. Location and broadcast details were not immediately available in the awards’ second delay.

“This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community,” CCA CEO Joey Berlin said Jan. 8 of the unfolding catastrophe of the wildfires. “All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected.”

Los Angeles veiled in smoke amid wildfires. (Credit: Agustin Paullier/AFP via Getty Images)
