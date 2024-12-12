‘Cross’ Tops ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ as Nielsen’s Most Streamed Program Nov. 11-17, Securing 1.36 Billion Minutes

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Cross” has crossed a major threshold. The Amazon Prime Video original secured over 1.36 billion minutes streamed from Nov. 11 to 17, making it the most streamed show or movie of that week. This accomplishment was especially impressive since the series beat the Marvel hit, “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

During its first week of landing on Disney+, “Deadpool & Wolverine” saw 1.34 billion minutes streamed. It should be noted that because “Cross” has a longer runtime than “Deadpool & Wolverine,” it’s likely that more people watched the latter though its total viewership number is smaller.

Based on James Patterson’s novels, the drama racked up over a billion views in its first four days. Viewers who watched at least 30 minutes of the series — a subset Nielsen refers to as “engaged viewers” — averaged watching about four episodes each. Additionally, Black viewers accounted for 40% of total watch time, making them a “particularly strong audience component,” according to Nielsen.

As for “Deadpool & Wolverine,” its audience was fairly balanced and closely mirrored the average viewing population: 20% Hispanic, 5% Asian, 13% Black and 59% white.

Netflix originals secured three spots on the list during the week in question. “Outer Banks” saw 1.17 billion minutes streamed and secured third place the week after the streamer dropped the second half of Season 4. That was followed by “The Lincoln Lawyer” in ninth place and “Cobra Kai” in 10th. “The Lincoln Lawyer” saw 823 million minutes streamed a month after its Season 3 premiere. However, “Cobra Kai” didn’t have as big of an impact. During a week that saw the premiere of the second part of Season 6, the series saw 775 million minutes streamed.

The middle of Nielsen’s overall streaming list was comprised of beloved favorites. Fox animated comedies “Family Guy” (970 million minutes streamed) and “Bob’s Burgers” (968 million minutes) took fourth and fifth place, respectively. Both series are available to stream on Hulu. “Grey’s Anatomy,” which is available on Hulu and Netflix, then took sixth place with 926 million minutes streamed.

Finally, Disney+ family-favorite “Bluey” secured 919 million minutes streamed as well as seventh place, and 2000s mystery “Lost” came in eighth place with 854 million minutes streamed. “Lost” is currently available to stream on both Netflix and Hulu.

There was one other series that’s worth shouting out even though it didn’t place on the overall Top 10 list. HBO’s “The Penguin” finally appeared on one of Nielsen’s lists, specifically the acquired list. It’s sorted as acquired because the HBO original is not exclusive to Max. During the week in question, the series saw 595 million minutes of watch time, putting it in the No. 9 spot.

From its premiere in late September to mid-November, “The Penguin” has seen 3.8 billion viewing minutes on Max and another 650 million from its HBO airings, according to Nielsen research.