‘Cross’ Reaches 40 Million Viewers in First 20 Days on Prime Video

Prime Video’s new series “Cross,” adapted from James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series, has rapidly become a hit for the streamer, officially earning more than 40 million viewers globally in its first 20 days.

With that, it’s become the sixth most-watched season ever on the streamer. It was also the third most-watched series premiere of the year for Prime Video, behind only “Fallout” and “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

The series centers on Alex Cross, played by Aldis Hodge, who also serves as a producer. Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, “uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify — and ultimately capture — the murderers.”

Patterson’s first book in the Alex Cross series came out more than 30 years ago, back in 1993. Since then, it’s become beloved by fans and has gotten three film adaptations.

Prime Video’s series marks the first TV adaptation of the character and his stories, and became the No. 1 title globally on the streamer during its first 20 days. It is the second most-watched premiere since “Fallout” in the same span.

“Cross” scored an early Season 2 renewal back in May, before the show even premiered.

“I am thrilled to be embarking on another chapter of ‘Cross.’ Moments like this don’t happen by accident,” showrunner Ben Watkins said in a statement at the time. “Getting a Season 2 pick-up before our first season even drops is a huge testament and vote of confidence in the amazing work that our crew, cast, directors, writers and production team have delivered thus far.”

“It’s also a direct result of the unwavering support bestowed upon us by Prime Video and our producing partners at Paramount TV Studios, Skydance and James Patterson Entertainment,” he added. “I am grateful for all of the above and can’t wait to run it back even bigger and better.”

“Cross” is now streaming on Prime Video.