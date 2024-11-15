Here Are All the Songs in Prime Video’s ‘Cross’ Soundtrack

Ben Watkins’ TV adaptation of James Patterson’s iconic book series, “Cross” is ready to leave on the edge of your seats. But it also might make get you on your feet with its jammin’ playlist.
Watkins crafted this new vision of “Cross,” which takes place in the nation’s capital of Washington, D.C., where criminals lurk during the day and the night. But no crime is too big of a challenge for Cross.
Hits from music legends like Chaka Khan and southern Hip Hop classics like Rick Ross’ “Hustlin’ play throughout all the action. So we decided to list all the songs you’ve heard, or can expect to hear, as you tune in.
The playlist made its debut along with the premiere of “Cross” on Thursday. And you can check it out in one of three ways: on Apple Music, Spotify or Amazon Music.
Here’s the playlist list below.
- Chaka Khan — “Love Me Still”
- Rick Ross — Hustlin’
- Bantana — “They Can’t Control Us”
- $uicideboy$ — “Venom” (feat. Shakewell)
- Mark Rudlin — “Every Time I Open Eyes”
- Chuck Brown — “Bustin’ Loose (feat. Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers”
- Music Makers Band — “Lady In My Dream”
- Dick Hyman — “Moanin’”
- Backyard Band — “Tokyo Spinach”
- E.M. Lourde “A Hero’s Journey.”
- Grover Washington, Jr. — “Just the Two of Us (feat. Bill Withers
- Selena — “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom”
- Cameo — “Word Up!”
- King Tutt Band — “Party People”
- Trillville — “Neva Eva”
- SWV — “Weak”
- Mind Bath — “Siempre”
- The Tokens — “The Lion Sleeps”
- DENM, Landon McNamara — “Lose Myself (feat. Jesse James)
- DJ Roc — “Party in Hague”
- Patti LaBelle — “Lady Marmalade”,
- Club Nouveau — “Rumors”
- Rihanna — “Pon de Replay”
- WILLOW — “Whip My Hair”
- Biz Markie — “Just a Friend”
- Tommee Profitt, Beacon Light — “We Runnin”
- India.Arie — “Ready for Love”
- Tone P — “2 Official”
- Elliot Bless — “Not Today Satan (feat. LoVel)
- The Bihlman Bros. — “Lift Me Up”
- Sara Jean Kelley — “Mournin Time”
- Summer Cannibals — “Go Home”
- Wolf Castle — “Woop!”
- Juice WRLD — “In My Head”
- Orgone — “Who Knows Who (feat. Fanny Franklin)
- Kovas — “Work”
- J. Mars — “What’s Luv” (feat. John B)
- The Bihlman Bros. — “Jubilee”
- The Bihlman Bros. — “Hold Out Your Hand”
- Rebecca Sayre — “Nothin’ Like the Blues”
- Peter Schilling — “Major Tom (Coming Home)”
- Oneness of Juju — “Turning on to Me (Mixed)
- Miner — “Tomorrow”
- Milo Greene — “Please Don’t”
- The War And Treaty — “Hustlin’ (feat. Jerry Douglas & Chris Eldridge)
- DMX — “X Gon’ Give It to Ya”