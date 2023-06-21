It’s a strong week for the streamer as ”The Crowded Room“ joins “Silo” and “Platonic”

Multiple new shows made a debut on the rankings for the week of June 10-16, with Apple TV+ both topping the chart and showing two rising entrants. It was a hard-fought competition, with only Netflix’s “Fubar” seeing a drop in demand for the week.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Apple TV+’s “The Crowded Room” had the highest increase in demand this week at a whopping 134%. The triple-digit surge came after the thriller mini-series, which stars Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland, aired its first three episodes on June 9, pushing the series up to third place in the breakout shows ranking with 23.7 times more demand than the average series in the U.S. for the week.

“Silo,” a steady hit for Apple TV+, remained in first place with 26.4 times the average series demand. As we predicted, the show saw a 9% spike in demand as it continued to gain traction going into a finale set to air on June 30. And “Platonic“, a comedy series starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, received quite a few positive reviews since its premiere on May 24. The Apple TV+ show seems to be gaining attention as it heads closer to its June 28 finale. It took tenth place in the ranking, with 18.5 times more demand than the average series in the U.S.

Most in-demand new shows, June 10-16, 2023, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

HBO’s “The Idol“, which broke into the rankings last week, had a further 21% increase in demand this week after its second episode aired on June 11. The series has been widely criticized for its explicit scenes and questionable direction and characterization, though some critics praised Lily-Rose Depp’s performance in the show. Buzz and shock value seem to be paying off for the show, which took second place with 24.5 times the average series demand this week.

Another show on Max, adult animated series “Clone High,” took fourth place with 22.9 times the demand average, thanks to a 94% increase in demand that propelled it up the ranking. The series is a reboot of the original animated series of the same name, and premiered on May 23 but seems to have gained more attention over the past week.

Peacock’s “Based on a True Story” had a successful first-week run since its premiere on June 8. The comedy thriller series entered the ranking in sixth place with 21 times the average series demand thanks to a 77% increase. Netflix’s “Fubar” had the only drop in demand among all the shows in the ranking this week, dropping to ninth place with a 12% decline.

Andrea Wads is a marketing coordinator at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.