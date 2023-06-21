It’s a strong week for the streamer as ”The Crowded Room“ joins “Silo” and “Platonic”
In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
Multiple new shows made a debut on the rankings for the week of June 10-16, with Apple TV+ both topping the chart and showing two rising entrants. It was a hard-fought competition, with only Netflix’s “Fubar” seeing a drop in demand for the week.
Apple TV+’s “The Crowded Room” had the highest increase in demand this week at a whopping 134%. The triple-digit surge came after the thriller mini-series, which stars Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland, aired its first three episodes on June 9, pushing the series up to third place in the breakout shows ranking with 23.7 times more demand than the average series in the U.S. for the week.
“Silo,” a steady hit for Apple TV+, remained in first place with 26.4 times the average series demand. As we predicted, the show saw a 9% spike in demand as it continued to gain traction going into a finale set to air on June 30. And “Platonic“, a comedy series starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, received quite a few positive reviews since its premiere on May 24. The Apple TV+ show seems to be gaining attention as it heads closer to its June 28 finale. It took tenth place in the ranking, with 18.5 times more demand than the average series in the U.S.
Another show on Max, adult animated series “Clone High,” took fourth place with 22.9 times the demand average, thanks to a 94% increase in demand that propelled it up the ranking. The series is a reboot of the original animated series of the same name, and premiered on May 23 but seems to have gained more attention over the past week.
Peacock’s “Based on a True Story” had a successful first-week run since its premiere on June 8. The comedy thriller series entered the ranking in sixth place with 21 times the average series demand thanks to a 77% increase. Netflix’s “Fubar” had the only drop in demand among all the shows in the ranking this week, dropping to ninth place with a 12% decline.
