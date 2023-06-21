The-Crowded-Room

Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland in a still from "The Crowded Room." (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ Lands 3 Spots on the 10 Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

by | June 21, 2023 @ 2:57 PM

It’s a strong week for the streamer as ”The Crowded Room“ joins “Silo” and “Platonic”

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Multiple new shows made a debut on the rankings for the week of June 10-16, with Apple TV+ both topping the chart and showing two rising entrants. It was a hard-fought competition, with only Netflix’s “Fubar” seeing a drop in demand for the week.

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

