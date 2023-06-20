"The Tailor," a Netflix series from Turkey, is drawing fans around the world.

"The Tailor," a Netflix series from Turkey, is drawing fans around the world. Image: Netflix

Turkey Is Set to Follow Korea as a Streaming Content Gold Mine | Charts

by | June 20, 2023 @ 4:23 PM

Demand is exploding in Latin America and the U.S. market could be next

Following the booming success of Korean content in recent years, other countries have been hoping to achieve a similar level of international acclaim for their local content. One market that we’ve been monitoring closely as an origin for globally popular content has been Turkey. We have previously highlighted the regional spike in demand for Turkish content in Latin America. Here we take a look at how demand for Turkish series has been growing in the U.S. and consider whether this is the beginning of a new trend for international content.

As of June 6, total U.S. demand for Turkish series was 24% higher than it was a year ago, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. There was a large rise in demand for these shows in the second half of 2022. Although Turkish content still accounts for a small share of demand for international content in the U.S., this means that there is large potential growth upside.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
'Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2' (Activision)

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ Lands 2 Spots in the Top 10 PC Game Sales | Chart
Wednesday-Addams-dance

Netflix Changes Top 10 Ratings Criteria, Pushing ‘Wednesday’ Ahead of ‘Stranger Things 4’ in All-Time Most Popular List
Sierra Teller Ornelas, showrunner for "Rutherford Falls"

A Wave of Native Representation on TV Is Rising – but It Faces an Unforgiving Media Market
Lynda Carter

TV’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Star Lynda Carter Tops Most Popular Actresses Over 70 List | Charts
fubar-arnold-schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Back With 2 Spots in Streaming’s Top 10 | Charts
disney-interim-cfo-kevin-lansberry

How the Sudden Exit of Disney’s CFO Complicates CEO Bob Iger’s Succession Plans | Analysis
flash elemental box office

‘The Flash’ and ‘Elemental’ Flops Send Red Alerts for 2 of Hollywood’s Biggest Box Office Brands | Analysis
The Flash

‘The Flash’ Crashes With $55 Million Box Office Opening; ‘Elemental’ Bombs With $29.5 Million Start