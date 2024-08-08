Cyclops Print Works Brings New Posters by Shag, Craig Drake, Tom Whalen to D23 | Exclusive

If you’re headed to D23, Disney’s ultimate fan event in Anaheim, California, this weekend, you might want to save some extra room in your luggage. Cyclops Print Works, which is known for partnering with some of the industry’s very best artists for some of the most beautiful prints based on beloved Disney classics, has an absolute murderer’s row of artists this year, including Shag, Craig Drake and Tom Whalen. And we’ve got them all to show you.

Below you’ll see the prints and the details for the prints, which includes Craig Drake’s stunning, singular take on “The Little Mermaid;” former full-time Disney artist Eric Tan playfully paying homage to “The Nightmare Before Christmas;” Tom Whalen doing a gorgeous horizontal “Ratatouille” print; JC Richard’s latest amazing castle print, this time themed to “Frozen;” and, perhaps most excitingly, Shag (aka Josh Agle), an artist known for his tiki-themed pieces (and his store in Palm Springs) brings his typical 1960s flavor to a new “Nightmare Before Christmas” piece. All of the prints are absolutely stunning, whether you’re a Disney fan or not, and speak to the creativity and love that Cyclops brings to the game.

Find Cyclops in Booth 3600 in Hall C at D23. Remaining prints will be sold online after D23. Details below!

Cyclops Print Works

Ariel (reg)

Craig Drake

24×36

Edt 225

$150

Ariel (no title)

24×36

Edt 75

$200

Cyclops Print Works

Ratatouille

Tom Whalen

36×12

Edt 250

$100

Cyclops Print Works

Frozen (Disney Castle Series) Reg edt.

JC Richard

12×36

Edt 250

$100

Frozen (No title)

12×36

Edt 75

$125

Cyclops Print Works

The Nightmare before Christmas

Eric Tan

24 18

Edt 200

$100

Cyclops Print Works

When The Full Moon Starts to Climb (yellow moon version)

24×39

Edt 175 $700