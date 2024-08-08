Cyclops Print Works Brings New Posters by Shag, Craig Drake, Tom Whalen to D23 | Exclusive

Start clearing space on your wall

Cyclops/Disney

If you’re headed to D23, Disney’s ultimate fan event in Anaheim, California, this weekend, you might want to save some extra room in your luggage. Cyclops Print Works, which is known for partnering with some of the industry’s very best artists for some of the most beautiful prints based on beloved Disney classics, has an absolute murderer’s row of artists this year, including Shag, Craig Drake and Tom Whalen. And we’ve got them all to show you.

Below you’ll see the prints and the details for the prints, which includes Craig Drake’s stunning, singular take on “The Little Mermaid;” former full-time Disney artist Eric Tan playfully paying homage to “The Nightmare Before Christmas;” Tom Whalen doing a gorgeous horizontal “Ratatouille” print; JC Richard’s latest amazing castle print, this time themed to “Frozen;” and, perhaps most excitingly, Shag (aka Josh Agle), an artist known for his tiki-themed pieces (and his store in Palm Springs) brings his typical 1960s flavor to a new “Nightmare Before Christmas” piece. All of the prints are absolutely stunning, whether you’re a Disney fan or not, and speak to the creativity and love that Cyclops brings to the game.

Find Cyclops in Booth 3600 in Hall C at D23. Remaining prints will be sold online after D23. Details below!

D23 2024
Read Next
D23 2024: New Venues, Ticketing System Unveiled
Craig Drake Little Mermaid
Cyclops Print Works

Ariel (reg)

Craig Drake

24×36

Edt 225

$150

Ariel (no title)

24×36

Edt 75

$200

_______________

Tom Whalen Ratatouille
Cyclops Print Works

Ratatouille 

Tom Whalen

36×12

Edt 250

$100

_________________

Cyclops Print Works

Frozen (Disney Castle Series) Reg edt.

JC Richard

12×36

Edt 250

$100

Frozen (No title)

12×36

Edt 75

$125

______________

Cyclops Print Works

The Nightmare before Christmas 

Eric Tan

24 18

Edt 200

$100

________________

Cyclops Print Works

When The Full Moon Starts to Climb (yellow moon version)

24×39

Edt 175 $700

deadpool-and-wolverine-20th-century
Read Next
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Flexes 20th Century's Role in Disney's Summer Box Office Plans | Analysis

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.