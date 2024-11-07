Cynthia Erivo, Steve McQueen Among Honorees for Critics Choice Celebration of Black Film & TV

Regina King, Steve McQueen and Cynthia Erivo are among the honorees for the 7th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, which will be hosted by Jay Pharoah and take place at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Dec. 9, 2024. The Critics Choice Association released the full slate of recipients on Thursday.

As previously announced, Tyler Perry will receive the Icon Award for this career achievements. Joining him are King, who recently starred in Netflix’s Shirley Chisholm biopic “Shirley”; McQueen, director of the Apple TV + WWII drama “Blitz”; Erivo, soon to appear in Universal’s “Wicked”; and many others known for their excellent work.

Shawn Edwards, executive producer and writer for the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, said in a statement, “We are proud to recognize this year’s outstanding group of honorees. 2024 was an exceptional year. There were so many great stories about the Black experience, and this event is a celebration of the power of those stories which have shaped and moved the entertainment industry. It’s a true acknowledgment of the profound impact of Black Cinema and Television on today’s culture and society.”

Madelyn Hammond and Javier Infante of Madelyn Hammond & Associates will be producing the awards show, while STARZ is the event’s official media partner. The show will stream exclusively on the STARZ platform in January before airing on KTLA and select Nexstar stations nationwide in February for Black History Month.

The full list of honorees is below.

Malcolm D. Lee, Career Achievement Award

Regina King, Trailblazer Award (“Shirley”)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Social Impact Award (“Nickel Boys”)

Steve McQueen, Director Award (“Blitz”)

Natasha Rothwell, Producer Award (“How to Die Alone”)

Angela Patton and Natalie Rae, Documentary Award (“Daughters”)

Kris Bowers, Composer Award (“The Wild Robot”)

Cynthia Erivo, Actress Award – Film (“Wicked”)

John David Washington, Actor Award – Film “The Piano Lesson”)

Wendell Pierce, Actor Award – Series (“Elsbeth”)

Jharrel Jerome, Breakthrough Actor Award (“Unstoppable)

Ryan Destiny, Rising Star Award – Film (“The Fire Inside”)

Michael Rainey Jr., Rising Star Award – Series (“Power Book II: Ghost”)