Joan Chen, Zoe Saldaña, Tyler Perry Among Honorees at CCA’s Diversity Celebrations

The Critics Choice Association announced on Thursday that Joan Chen, Zoe Saldaña and Tyler Perry will be among the honorees for the organization’s 2024 Diversity Celebrations.

Chinese-American actress and filmmaker Chen will be honored at the 3rd Celebration of AAPI Cinema & Television, taking place November 12 at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

Chen will receive the Career Achievement Award at the annual event, recognizing her career as the star “Twin Peaks,” “The Last Emperor” and Sean Wang’s “Didi,” which was released this summer. Chen has also directed several features, including the acclaimed “Xiu Xiu: The Sent Down Girl.”

The 4th annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television will celebrate actress and producer Zoe Saldaña with its Groundbreaker Award on October

22, also at the Egyptian.

Winner of the Best Actress award (along with her three costars) at this year’s Cannes Film Festival for her work in “Emilia Pérez,” Saldaña has been acting for more than two decades and achieved worldwide fame for her roles in the “Avatar,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Star Trek” franchises.

Filmmaker Tyler Perry will be honored with the Icon Award at the 7th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on December 9 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

The multihyphenate actor-writer-producer has directed 24 feature films, 20 stage plays, 17 television shows, and two New York Times bestselling books. For his charitable work, he was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, an Oscar statuette, by AMPAS in 2021.

“These Celebrations are vitally important to our Organization,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin in a statement. “Not only do they reflect the diverse membership of the Critics Choice Association, but by focusing on the incredible achievements from our honorees, we shine a light on underrepresented and underappreciated storytellers.”