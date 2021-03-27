D-Nice Wins Entertainer of the Year at NAACP Image Awards – Complete List of Winners

D-Nice, the disc jockey, rapper and producer whose Homeschool at Club Quarantine on Instagram Live was one of the biggest entertainment events of the COVID-19 pandemic, was named Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night.

Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, who is credited with rallying Georgia voters who helped defeat Donald Trump and elect two Democratic senators, won the first Social Justice Impact award at the same ceremony, while Eddie Murphy received the Hall of Fame Award.

Saturday’s event capped a week of virtual awards presentations with a live special airing on BET and simulcast on across ViacomCBS Networks.

Other winners on the final night included “Bad Boys for Life,” which won for best motion picture over a field of nominees that also included “One Night in Miami” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis, who received acting awards for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Davis again, for the drama series “How to Get Away With Murder”; Issa Rae, for “Insecure”; and Regé-Jean Page, who won the drama series acting award for “Bridgerton.”

Special awards at the ceremony, which was hosted by Anthony Anderson and introduced by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, went to Eddie Murphy (Hall of Fame Award), LeBron James (Presidents Award) and Rev. D. James Lawson (Chairman’s Award).

Over the 90 categories handed out at six separate ceremonies, “black-ish” was the big winner with five different awards. The television series “Power Book 2: Ghost,” the limited series “Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” and the films “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Soul” each won three awards.

Among individual winners, Beyoncé won two awards for “Black Parade” and another two for her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage Remix.”

Throughout the week the NAACP rolled out lists of winners in documentaries and literature, below the line categories in film, non-scripted TV, music and film and scripted TV as part of awards that were not televised but revealed through a “Virtual Experience.”

View the complete list of winners below:

SPECIAL AWARD CATEGORIES

Entertainer of the Year: D-Nice

Social Justice Impact: Stacey Abrams

TELEVISION & STREAMING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Drama Series: “Power Book II: Ghost”

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Regé-Jean Page – “Bridgerton”

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Viola Davis – “How To Get Away With Murder”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Clifford “Method Man” Smith – “Power Book II: Ghost”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Mary J. Blige – “Power Book II: Ghost”

Outstanding Comedy Series: “Insecure”

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson – “black-ish”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Deon Cole – “black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Marsai Martin – “black-ish”

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special: “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special: Blair Underwood – “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special: Octavia Spencer – “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”

Outstanding Talk Series: “Red Table Talk”

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition or Game Show: “Celebrity Family Feud”

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special): “VERZUZ”

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special): The New York Times Presents “The Killing of Breonna Taylor”

Outstanding Children’s Program: “Family Reunion”

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series): Marsai Martin – “Black-ish”

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble: Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble: Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud”

Outstanding Guest Performance – Comedy or Drama Series: Loretta Devine- “P-Valley”

Outstanding Animated Series: “Doc McStuffins”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television): Laya DeLeon Hayes – “Doc McStuffins”

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama: “#FreeRayshawn”

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series: Laurence Fishburne – “#FreeRayshawn”

Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction: “Between The Scenes” – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television): Raynelle Swilling – “Cherish the Day”

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Motion Picture: “Bad Boys For Life”

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Chadwick Boseman – “Da 5 Bloods”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Phylicia Rashad – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture: “The Banker”

Outstanding International Motion Picture: “Night of the Kings”

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture: Madalen Mills – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture: “Soul”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture: Jamie Foxx – “Soul”

Outstanding Short-Film (Live Action): “Black Boy Joy”

Outstanding Short-Film (Animated): “Canvas”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture): Nadia Hallgren – “Becoming”

RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding New Artist: Doja Cat – “Say So”

Outstanding Male Artist: Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

Outstanding Female Artist: Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album: “Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce’ feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blu Ivy Carter

Outstanding Album: “Chilombo” – Jhené Aiko

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album: “Soul” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song: “Touch from you” – Tamela Mann

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album: “The Return” – The Clark Sisters

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental: “Music From and Inspired By Soul” – Jon Batiste

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal: “Holy Room – Live at Alte Oper” – Somi

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song: “Do It” – Chloe x Halle

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song: “Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional): Chloe x Halle – “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary): Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix”

Outstanding International Song: “Lockdown” – Original Koffee

Outstanding Producer of the Year: Hit-Boy

DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Documentary (Film): “John Lewis: Good Trouble”

Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special): “The Last Dance”

WRITING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” – Ep. 112 “Ego Death”

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series: Attica Locke – “Little Fires Everywhere” – Ep. 104 “The Spider Web”

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special: Geri Cole – “The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special”

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture: Radha Blank – “The Forty-Year-Old Version”

Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture): Melissa Haizlip – “Mr. SOUL!”

DIRECTING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series: Anya Adams – “black-ish” – Ep. 611 “Hair Day”

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series: Hanelle Culpepper – “Star Trek: Picard” – Ep. 101 “Remembrance”

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special: Eugene Ashe – “Sylvie’s Love”

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture: Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Old Guard”

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture): Keith McQuirter – “By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem”

LITERARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction: “The Awkward Black Man” – Walter Mosley

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction: “A Promised Land” – Barack Obama

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author: “We’re Better Than This” – Elijah Cummings

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography: “The Dead Are Arising” – Les Payne, Tamara Payne

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional: “Vegetable Kingdom” – Bryant Terry

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry: “The Age of Phillis” – Honorée Jeffers

Outstanding Literary Work – Children: “She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm” – Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens: “Before the Ever After” – Jacqueline Woodson

SPECIAL AWARDS

Special Award – Youth Activist of the Year: Madison Potts

Special Award – Activist of the Year: Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony

Special Award – Spingarn Medal: Misty Copeland

Special Award – Founder’s: Toni Vaz

Special Award – Sports Award II: WNBA Player’s Association (Nneka Ogqumike accepting on behalf of WNBAPA)

Special Award – Key of Life: Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett

Special Award – Sports Award I: Stephen Curry

Chairman’s Award: Rev. D. James Lawson

Presidents Award: LeBron James

Hall of Fame Award: Eddie Murphy