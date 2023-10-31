‘Daily Show’ Host Charlamagne Tha God Likens Pence’s Failed Campaign to ‘Turning Down Sex When You Have Erectile Dysfunction’ (Video)

The former host of “Hell of a Week” began his round guest-hosting the Comedy Central show Monday

Mike Pence may have officially dropped out of the 2024 Presidential race, but “The Daily Show” guest host Charlamagne tha God sees his announcement a little differently.

“It’s like turning down sex when you have erectile dysfunction. The choice was made for you already, my guy,” Charlamagne tha God said Monday night.

The comedian also quipped that Pence dropped out “to spend more time in a separate bedroom from his wife” and asked “Is it really ending your campaign when your campaign never got off the ground to begin with?”

But as his opening monologue continued, the comedian admitted that he feels bad for Pence. Charlamagne tha God explained that his chance to become President was over the second he decided to “do the right thing and not overturn the election.”

“He had to get the same people who wanted to hang him to hire him,” Charlamagne tha God said. “For a guy so Christian, Mike Pence gets f–ked a lot.”

On Saturday, the former Vice President to Donald Trump announced he was ending his campaign to be the 2024 GOP nominee. The announcement was met with a round of applause at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas.

“To the American people, I say this is not my time, but it’s still your time. I urge you to hold fast to what matters most, faith, family, and the constitution of the United States of America,” Pence said.

Charlamagne tha God spent the rest of his opening monologue mocking Mike Johnson, the new Speaker of the House, saying that his worldview is “just the Bible.” The segment ended with a sketch of senior “Daily Show” correspondent and former guest host Michal Kosta claiming that more of the Bible should be worked into U.S. legislature, especially parts about shellfish.

One of the co-hosts of the radio show “The Breakfast Club” alongside DJ Envy, Charlamagne tha God was the host of Comedy Central’s late night show “Hell of a Week.” The series was cancelled in May.

