While Jimmy Kimmel — per usual — did spend a lot of time during his monologue on Monday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” talking about Donald Trump, he kicked things off by poking fun at someone Trump almost got killed — ex-Vice President Mike Pence

Pence acknowledged the obvious over the weekend and dropped out of the Republican 2024 presidential primary race, with a speech that cracked Kimmel up. But Kimmel also said he thinks “it’s a shame” that Pence quit, because now we’ll never see him try to impose his fundamentalist religious beliefs by banning dancing at his inauguration.

“Former Vice President Mike Pence told a group of Jewish Republicans over the weekend that his campaign for President is no more,” Kimmel said as he began the bit. Then he played a clip from Pence’s speech where among other things he told the audience now “is not my time.”

“That’s true. His time… was 1956 and he missed it,” Kimmel joked.

“Mike Pence made the announcement from the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. I didn’t even know Mother even allowed him to go to Las Vegas,” Kimmel continued, referring to Pence’s nickname for his wife.

Kimmel then played a clip where Pence thanked his wife, saying “I could not have done it without her.”

“Could not have done what?” Kimmel responded. “You ran for President for four months and then gave up. In Vegas of all places. Mike Pence ending his campaign in Las Vegas could be a sign that he’s losing his mind. Next time we see him, he’ll be blackout drunk on TMZ yelling, ‘The only God I believe in is Criss Angel!’”

“It’s a shame he’ll never be president. Just imagine all the wonderful dancing that would have been outlawed at his inauguration ball,” Kimmel added. “And while the GOP Primary may have lost a principled man who commanded almost 4% of the vote, the Space Force just gained one hell of an intergalactic Moon Ranger.”

Watch the whole monologue above now.