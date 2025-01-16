‘Daily Show’ Mocks TikTokers Saying Ban Is the Worst Thing US Has Ever Done: ‘We Did Slavery’ | Video

“Daily Show” host Jordan Klepper mercilessly mocked TikTok users lamenting the looming ban on their favorite social media app, drilling down on one in particular who said it was the worst thing the U.S. has ever done.

“That’s the number one worst thing? I mean, we did slavery in America. Let’s at least call it a tie, shall we?”

On Wednesday, “The Daily Show” took a big look at the upcoming TikTok ban set to go into effect this Sunday and how users were reacting to the news. Klepper was also quick to mock the government who argue that the app presents a national security risk and that the Chinese-owned company is stealing user data.

“I don’t think we can be surprised because this is not exactly TikTok’s core demographic,” Klepper said. “I mean, they’re more of a Walgreens app type of crowd. They’re old and sickly.”

Klepper went on to talk about there being a Hail Mary chance that someone buys TikTok before the ban goes into effect, which could allow the platform to keep operating if it is sold to an American owner.

Several wealthy names have been speculated as potential purchasers of the app, including Elon Musk, MrBeast, Former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary.

“Yes! There’s still a chance TikTok could be sold to one of America’s many rich weirdos. Apparently, Lex Luthor wasn’t available, so this was the best America has to offer,” Klepper joked.

“I mean, can’t there be one cool potential buyer?” Klepper added. “Shaquille O’Neal, I’m talking to you. Stop buying so many Papa John’s franchises and get real about your investment future. The tradwives and big-headed bitches with their trench coats buttoned up to the top need you.”

“The Daily Show” segment also briefly touched on Americans flocking to other Chinese-owned apps like RedNote and Lemon8. RedNote is controversial. The app is owned and operated by the Chinese Communist Party and users must agree to adhere to the Chinese Constitution before joining the app.

“Yeah! Good job, U.S. government! You told America they couldn’t see China anymore and now they’re off to Vegas with it,” Klepper joked. “This must be so frustrating for Kamala. She just spent the whole election fighting accusations that she’s a socialist. And now every American is like, ‘I would literally pledge to be a Chinese socialist for a good TikTok replacement.’”

“The question is, why would Americans be so cavalier about the threat of China spying?” Klepper added. “Maybe it’s because after years of receiving monthly emails about how every American company has lost or stolen our data, we’ve become cynical about the concept of privacy.”

You can watch the full “Daily Show” monologue in the clip above.