‘The Daily Show’ Says It Makes Sense Military Needs to Be ‘Disciplined,’ Flashes Pic of Drunk Pete Hegseth | Video

“The Daily Show” didn’t hold back when it came to Donald Trump’s recent executive order banning the service of transgender military officers. Host Michael Kosta dug into what he really thought of the decision in a monologue that was practically dripping with his signature brand of sarcasm.

On Monday, Trump determined that the “adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life.” Though the word “transgender” was never used, many have dubbed the order a trans ban, and Kosta had a field day with those three adjectives.

“It makes sense that the military has to be honorable, truthful and disciplined,” Kosta said on Tuesday’s episode before flashing a picture of a drunk Pete Hegseth. “Sure, this is your Secretary of Defense. But that’s all the more reason why the rest of them have to have their s–t together.”

Kosta then got a bit more philosophical. “I’ve got to say, the military sure has a lot of ethical rules for their mission of killing people,” he jabbed. “‘Hey, you want to blow some guy’s head off? You better say please and thank you.’”

Ultimately, Kosta emphasized that he thinks America should be “grateful for anyone who puts their life on the line so I don’t have to.” He also dismissed the idea that gender-affirming surgery can impact officers for up to 12 months, asking, “Do you know how long our wars last?”

During his monologue, the comedian also pointed out that this executive order impacts just .1% of military personnel.

“Commander-in-Chief, you’re ruining the lives of people who are dedicated to serving America while doing nothing to effect the larger military,” Kosta said. “I don’t see why a transition surgery should effect readiness more than any other surgery. Trump is acting like they’re doing transition surgery on the front lines.” Watch the full video, above.