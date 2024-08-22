‘The Daily Show’ Unveils New Democratic Messaging: ‘Weird Is Out, Trump Has a Small Penis Is In’ | Video

Following Barack Obama’s speech at the DNC, senior “Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng stopped by Comedy Central with a major scoop: the Democratic messaging for the 2024 election has changed.

“Weird is out, Trump’s got a small penis is in,” Chieng confidently said on Wednesday night.

“So that’s it? They’re not using weird anymore?” the night’s host Jordan Klepper asked.

“Sorry for the confusion. It’s both. His penis is both small and weird,” Chieng clarifed.

This new talking point came from former President Obama. During his DNC speech, Obama criticized Trump for his “childish nicknames” and “crazy conspiracy theories” as well as “this weird obsession with crowd sizes.” As Obama said that last part, he provocatively moved his hands back and forth as if he was measuring something you shouldn’t talk about in polite society.

“That’s brutal,” Klepper joyfully said, imitating Obama. “That’s the second time this summer the Secret Service has failed to protect Trump from a lethal attack.”

Klepper then turned his monologue over to Chieng to discuss “the dick joke heard ’round the bean,” asking his fellow correspondent if Democrats were really abandoning policy discussions in favor of “immature innuendo.”

“Yes, the dick jokes are a major attack line, and they’re only going to get bigger. Then smaller, then after a brief refractory period of up to 15 minutes, huge again,” Chieng said. “Right now, it’s just a hand gesture. Next week they’re going to say that the border wall isn’t the only think that Trump can’t get up. And by election night, Obama’s going to be like, ‘This guy’s dick is small!’”

When Klepper pointed out that Trump could just deny these insults, Chieng was ready, stating that Obama is going to demand a “girth certificate.”

“Trump might actually whip out his genitals,” Klepper warned.

“If he does that would be a micro aggression,” Chieng shot back, dabbing as stadium horns blared.

Klepper then asked what happened to “when they go low, we go high,” the Democratic catchphrase first made popular by Michelle Obama during the 2016 DNC.

“Yeah, whatever happened to that brilliant 2016 strategy that totally worked out for them?” Chieng sarcastically asked. “Face it, Jordan, taking the moral high ground doesn’t work anymore, just like Trump’s dick.”

Watch the full “Daily Show” segment in the video above.