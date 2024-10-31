Dakota and Elle Fanning to Headline Spotlight Conversation at Power Women Summit 2024

Award-winning actresses and sisters Dakota Fanning (“Ripley”) and Elle Fanning (“The Great”) will join a Spotlight Conversation at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit on December 3, 2024. The sisters will be joined by their producing partner, Brittany Kahan Ward, to discuss their transition into production and the exciting projects they have in store.

In 2020, the Fannings and Ward launched Lewellen Pictures, a production company focused on developing feature films, television series, and other media formats, including podcasts. The sisters are passionate about telling stories that resonate with audiences and have a strong vision for the future of their company.

Through Lewellen Pictures, Dakota, Elle and Ward have developed an impressive lineup of projects. Their recent three-part documentary series, “Mastermind,” co-produced with Campfire Studios, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2024 and debuted on Hulu the same month. Additionally, Lewellen Pictures produced Hulu’s award-winning scripted series “The Great” and the limited series “The Girl From Plainville,” as well as the true-crime podcast “One Click,” in partnership with Vespucci and Cadence 13. Their growing slate includes projects with Searchlight, Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, and A24, including an adaptation of Paris Hilton’s bestselling memoir. Next up for the company is “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” an adaptation of the bestselling book for A24 and Apple.

In addition to producing, Dakota is also an actress and director. This year Dakota received her first Emmy-nomination for her performance of ‘Marge Sherwood’ in “Ripley,” starred in Ishana Night Shyamalan’s directorial debut “The Watchers” and acted alongside Nicole Kidman in “The Perfect Couple.” She will next be seen in Paramount’s feature film “Vicious,” which will be released in February 2025. In 2018, she premiered her directorial debut “Hello Apartment,” a short film for Miu Miu Women’s Tales starring Eve Hewson. Her other credits include “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Uptown Girls,” “The Secret Life of Bees” and many more.

Elle is known for not only executive producing the Emmy-winning series “The Great” and “The Girl from Plainville,” but also starring in both projects. The actress recently made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning play “Appropriate” and can next be seen starring opposite Timothee Chalamet in the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown.” Her upcoming projects include the new Predator movie “Badlands,” Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value,” Karim Anouz’s “Rosebush“Pruning,” and “Margo’s Got Money Troubles.”

Brittany Kahan Ward has worked closely with the Fannings for the last 18 years. Additionally, Ward joined TFC Management and Productions as a partner in 2023. She was previously a partner at Echo Lake Entertainment where she co-founded and helped run the firm’s talent department alongside Graciella Sanchez.

This Spotlight Conversation is open to all attendees of the Power Women Summit on Dec. 3 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

