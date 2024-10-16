Elizabeth Olsen, Stacey Abrams, Nava Mau, Brittany Broski Join Power Women Summit 2024

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit, bringing together the leading women of entertainment and media for a day of inspiration, insight and discussion, returns Dec. 3 The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

With the theme of “Aspire,” the Power Women Summit reconvenes live and in person for a packed program including Elizabeth Olsen (actress, “His Three Daughters”), Stacey Abrams (CEO, Sage Works Productions and Senior Advisor, Rewiring America), Brittany Broski (creator, host and comedian), Amy Pascal (producer, “Challengers”) and Nava Mau (actress, “Baby Reindeer”), among many other speakers to be announced.

“The Power Women Summit is not just a celebration of extraordinary women but a platform for real change,” TheWrap editor-in-chief and event founder Sharon Waxman. “By bringing together the most influential women in entertainment, media and beyond, we create a space where ideas are exchanged and leaders are inspired.”

Attendees will connect with influential leaders, hear from inspiring speakers, elevate their personal brand, find their untapped potential for success and ultimately get motivated by powerful women who have achieved greatness.

The summit will feature award-winning actresses, producers, digital creators, executives and more.

The speakers confirmed for this year’s event are:

Elizabeth Olsen , actress, “His Three Daughters”

, actress, “His Three Daughters” Stacey Abrams , CEO, Sage Works Productions and Senior Advisor, Rewiring America

, CEO, Sage Works Productions and Senior Advisor, Rewiring America Brittany Broski , creator, host and comedian

, creator, host and comedian Amy Pascal , producer, “Challengers”

, producer, “Challengers” June Squibb , actress, “Thelma”

, actress, “Thelma” Nava Mau , actress, “Baby Reindeer”

, actress, “Baby Reindeer” Ariana Madix , TV personality and actress

, TV personality and actress Paige DeSorbo , TV personality, fashion tastemaker and co-host, “Giggly Squad”

, TV personality, fashion tastemaker and co-host, “Giggly Squad” Judith Light, actress and producer

actress and producer Marva Smalls , EVP, Global Head of Inclusion, Paramount

, EVP, Global Head of Inclusion, Paramount Susan Sprung, CEO and National Executive Director, PGA

More names to be revealed soon.

An All-Inclusive Ticket Includes:

All-day access to inspirational panels and breakout sessions

to inspirational panels and breakout sessions Participation in enriching learning workshops

in enriching learning workshops Valuable connections at various networking opportunities

at various networking opportunities Live performances

Gourmet food and drinks , including a networking lunch on the Terrace

, including a networking lunch on the Terrace Exclusive Cocktail Party admission, reserved for speakers and ticket holders for a memorable post-event experience

reserved for speakers and ticket holders for a memorable post-event experience WrapPRO membership

Registration is now open. Use code EARLYBIRD for 25% OFF. Offer expires on Oct. 22.

Sponsors include South Coast Plaza, Loeb & Loeb LLP, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Disney.

About TheWrap

TheWrap is the leading, authoritative digital news organization covering the business of entertainment, fashion and media. Founded by award-winning journalist Sharon Waxman in 2009, TheWrap is the only independently owned Hollywood trade, serving as a reliable and trusted source of breaking news, investigative reporting, expert analysis, exhaustive awards season coverage, and in-depth features for over 15 years.