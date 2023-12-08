Power Women Summit 2023 Speaker Portrait Gallery: Danielle Brooks, Diana Nyad, Jodie Foster, Saweetie and More | Photos

Diana Nyad, World Champion Athlete, World Renowned Inspirational Speaker & Author and Jodie Foster, Actress, “Nyad”
Danielle Brooks, Actress, “The Color Purple”
Saweetie, Grammy-Nominated Artist, Entrepreneur & Philanthropist
Gloria Calderón Kellett, Showrunner, Writer, Producer, Director and Actress
Gigi Gorgeous, Author, Transgender Activist & Digital Content Creator
Diane Warren, American songwriter
Maria Menounos, Author, Health Advocate & Host, “Heal Squad”
Molly Sims, Founder, YSE Beauty & Host, “Lipstick on the Rim” and Emese Gormley, Cohost, “Lipstick on the Rim”
Cassidy Hutchinson, Former White House Aide & Author, “Enough”
Candace Parker, Mother, Businesswoman, Broadcaster & 3x WNBA Champion
Allyson Felix, 7-Time Olympic Gold Medalist & Cofounder and President, Saysh
Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap
Stan Walker, Multi-Medium Creator & Musician
Vivian Odior, Global Head Of Marketing, WhatsApp
Tana Nugent Jamieson, EVP & Co-Head, A+E Studios
Susan Sprung, CEO, Producers Guild of America (PGA)
Sophia Amoruso, Entrepreneur, Founder of Trust Fund & New York Times Best Selling Author
Shayna Weber, Screenwriter, Producer & Creative Executive, International Screenwriters’ Association (ISA)
Sara Wilson, Founder of Digital-First Brand, Content Community Consultancy SW Projects
Robbie Brenner, President, Mattel Films & Producer, “Barbie”
Radhi Devlukia, Plant-Based Cook, Recipe Developer & Mission-Driven Entrepreneur
Rachel Nichols, TV Host & Sports Reporter
Nicole Pollard Bayme, Fashion Stylist & Founder, Lalaluxe
Monica Field, Pilot & Entrepreneur
Molly Burke, Content Creator, Model, Speaker, Author & Advocate
Mika Pryce, SVP of Production, Paramount Pictures
Melissa Berton, Executive Director, The Pad Project
Marie Donoghue, VP, US Sports Content and Partnerships, Amazon
Liza Koshy, Actress & Creator
Liza Katzer, Executive Producer, “Ted Lasso,” and “Shrinking”
Lilly Singh, Award-Winning Entertainer, New York Times Best-Selling Author & Gender Equality Advocate
Lauren Stein, Head of Creative, Sony Pictures Entertainment
Lara Richardson, Chief Marketing Officer, Hallmark Media
Kim Granito, CMO, AMC Networks
Keri Moore, Co-President of Worldwide Theatrical Marketing, Motion Picture Group, Lionsgate
Jordan Reddout, Co-Showrunner, Executive Producer & Screenwriter, “The Other Black Girl”
Johanna Faries, SVP & GM, “Call of Duty,” Activision Blizzard
Jocelyn Sabo, SVP of Scripted Development, Television Group, Lionsgate
Jenefer Brown, EVP & Head of Global Products and Experiences, Lionsgate
Janine Nabers, Showrunner, Cocreator & Writer, “Swarm”
Jacey Duprie, Creator, Founder & Creative Director, Wyeth
Helen Lee-Kim, President of International, Motion Picture Group, Lionsgate
Elissa Karasik, Screenwriter & Co-Executive Producer, “Lessons in Chemistry”
Dr. Stacy Smith, Founder and Director, USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative & Board Member, She Is the Music
Dana Asher-Levine, Executive Stylist & Founder, The Clothing Therapist
Christine D’Souza Gelb, Co-Founder & CEO, 2AM & Executive Producer, “Past Lives,” and “Earth Mama”
Christina Wootton, Chief Partnerships Officer, Roblox
Christina Bellantoni, Journalism Professor & Director, Annenberg Media Center
Chriselle Lim, Creator, Founder & Creative Director, Phlur
Chelsea VonChaz, Period Doula & Founder, #HappyPeriod
Carolyn Strauss, Executive Producer, “The Last of Us” and “Somebody Somewhere”
Carolyn Moneta, Partner & Head of Digital-Brand Partnerships Crossover, WME
Candice Lambert, Celebrity Stylist
Anne Kennedy McGuire, Chair, Podcast, Loeb & Loeb
Alette Segerstrom, Actress
Aida Rodgers, Executive Producer, “Barry”
Diane Haithman, Senior Contributing Business Reporter, TheWrap
Raquel “Rocky” Harris, Reporter, TheWrap
Kristen Lopez, Film Editor, TheWrap & Author, “But Have You Read the Book?”
Loree Seitz, TV Reporter, TheWrap
Dessi Gomez, Audience Reporter, TheWrap
