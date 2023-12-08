Power Women Summit 2023 Speaker Portrait Gallery: Danielle Brooks, Diana Nyad, Jodie Foster, Saweetie and More | Photos

On Dec. 5, the most influential and resilient women in entertainment, media and technology gathered to inspire and empower each other

PWS portrait split 2023
Photos by Jeff Vespa
Diana Nyad & Jodie Foster, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Diana Nyad, World Champion Athlete, World Renowned Inspirational Speaker & Author and Jodie Foster, Actress, “Nyad”

Diana Nyad, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Diana Nyad, World Champion Athlete, World Renowned Inspirational Speaker & Author

Danielle Brooks, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Danielle Brooks, Actress, “The Color Purple”

Saweetie, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Saweetie, Grammy-Nominated Artist, Entrepreneur & Philanthropist

Gloria Calderón Kellett, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Gloria Calderón Kellett, Showrunner, Writer, Producer, Director and Actress

Gigi Gorgeous, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Gigi Gorgeous, Author, Transgender Activist & Digital Content Creator

Diane Warren, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Diane Warren, American songwriter

Maria Menounos, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Maria Menounos, Author, Health Advocate & Host, “Heal Squad”

Molly Sims & Emese Gormley, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Molly Sims, Founder, YSE Beauty & Host, “Lipstick on the Rim” and Emese Gormley, Cohost, “Lipstick on the Rim”

Molly Sims, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Molly Sims, Founder, YSE Beauty & Host, “Lipstick on the Rim”

Cassidy Hutchinson, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Cassidy Hutchinson, Former White House Aide & Author, “Enough”

Candace Parker, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Candace Parker, Mother, Businesswoman, Broadcaster & 3x WNBA Champion

Allyson Felix, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Allyson Felix, 7-Time Olympic Gold Medalist & Cofounder and President, Saysh

Sharon Waxman, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap

Stan Walker, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Stan Walker, Multi-Medium Creator & Musician

Vivian Odior, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Vivian Odior, Global Head Of Marketing, WhatsApp

Tana Nugent Jamieson, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Tana Nugent Jamieson, EVP & Co-Head, A+E Studios

Susan Sprung, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Susan Sprung, CEO, Producers Guild of America (PGA)

Sophia Amoruso, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Sophia Amoruso, Entrepreneur, Founder of Trust Fund & New York Times Best Selling Author

Shayna Weber, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Shayna Weber, Screenwriter, Producer & Creative Executive, International Screenwriters’ Association (ISA)

Sara Wilson, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Sara Wilson, Founder of Digital-First Brand, Content Community Consultancy SW Projects

the-art-of-adaptations-thewrap
Robbie Brenner, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Robbie Brenner, President, Mattel Films & Producer, “Barbie”

Radhi Devlukia, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Radhi Devlukia, Plant-Based Cook, Recipe Developer & Mission-Driven Entrepreneur

Rachel Nichols, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Rachel Nichols, TV Host & Sports Reporter

Nicole Pollard Bayme, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Nicole Pollard Bayme, Fashion Stylist & Founder, Lalaluxe

Monica Field, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Monica Field, Pilot & Entrepreneur

Molly Burke, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Molly Burke, Content Creator, Model, Speaker, Author & Advocate

Mika Pryce, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Mika Pryce, SVP of Production, Paramount Pictures

Melissa Berton, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Melissa Berton, Executive Director, The Pad Project

Marie Donoghue, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Marie Donoghue, VP, US Sports Content and Partnerships, Amazon

Liza Koshy, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Liza Koshy, Actress & Creator 

Liza Katzer, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Liza Katzer, Executive Producer, “Ted Lasso,” and “Shrinking”

Lilly Singh, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Lilly Singh, Award-Winning Entertainer, New York Times Best-Selling Author & Gender Equality Advocate

Lauren Stein, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Lauren Stein, Head of Creative, Sony Pictures Entertainment

Lara Richardson, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Lara Richardson, Chief Marketing Officer, Hallmark Media

Kim Granito, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Kim Granito, CMO, AMC Networks

Keri Moore, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Keri Moore, Co-President of Worldwide Theatrical Marketing, Motion Picture Group, Lionsgate

Jordan Reddout, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jordan Reddout, Co-Showrunner, Executive Producer & Screenwriter, “The Other Black Girl”

Johanna Faries, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Johanna Faries, SVP & GM, “Call of Duty,” Activision Blizzard

Jocelyn Sabo, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jocelyn Sabo, SVP of Scripted Development, Television Group, Lionsgate

Jenefer Brown, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jenefer Brown, EVP & Head of Global Products and Experiences, Lionsgate

Janine Nabers, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Janine Nabers, Showrunner, Cocreator & Writer, “Swarm”

Maria Menounos
Jacey Duprie, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jacey Duprie, Creator, Founder & Creative Director, Wyeth 

Helen Lee-Kim, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Helen Lee-Kim, President of International, Motion Picture Group, Lionsgate

Elissa Karasik, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Elissa Karasik, Screenwriter & Co-Executive Producer, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Dr. Stacy Smith, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Dr. Stacy Smith, Founder and Director, USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative & Board Member, She Is the Music

Dana Asher-Levine, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Dana Asher-Levine, Executive Stylist & Founder, The Clothing Therapist

Christine D'Souza Gelb, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Christine D’Souza Gelb, Co-Founder & CEO, 2AM & Executive Producer, “Past Lives,” and “Earth Mama”

Christina Wootton, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Christina Wootton, Chief Partnerships Officer, Roblox

Cassidy-Hutchinson
Christina Bellantoni, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Christina Bellantoni, Journalism Professor & Director, Annenberg Media Center

Chriselle Lim, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Chriselle Lim, Creator, Founder & Creative Director, Phlur

Chelsea VonChaz, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Chelsea VonChaz, Period Doula & Founder, #HappyPeriod

Carolyn Strauss, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Carolyn Strauss, Executive Producer, “The Last of Us” and “Somebody Somewhere” 

Carolyn Moneta, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Carolyn Moneta, Partner & Head of Digital-Brand Partnerships Crossover, WME

Candace Lambert, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Candice Lambert, Celebrity Stylist 

Anne Kennedy McGuire, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Anne Kennedy McGuire, Chair, Podcast, Loeb & Loeb

Jodie Foster and Diana Nyad at TheWrap Power Women Summit 2023
Alette Segerstrom, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

 Alette Segerstrom, Actress

Aida Rodgers, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Aida Rodgers, Executive Producer, “Barry” 

Diane Haithman, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Diane Haithman, Senior Contributing Business Reporter, TheWrap

Raquel Rocky Harris, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Raquel “Rocky” Harris, Reporter, TheWrap

Kristen Lopez, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Kristen Lopez, Film Editor, TheWrap & Author, “But Have You Read the Book?”

Loree Seitz, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Loree Seitz, TV Reporter, TheWrap

Dessi Gomez, Power Women Summit 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Dessi Gomez, Audience Reporter, TheWrap

PWS gallery 2023
