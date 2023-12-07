On the Scene at Power Women Summit 2023: From Jodie Foster’s Introduction of Diana Nyad to a Saweetie Sitdown | Photos

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TheWrap’s 2023 Power Women Summit brought the theme of “Resilience” to the center of many conversations speakers, panelists and guests on Tuesday at The Maybourne Hotel.

Keynote speakers including marathon swimmer Diana Nyad, “Color Purple” actress Danielle Brooks, “Origin” director Ava DuVernay and musician Saweetie traced the common thread of this in their lives and work.