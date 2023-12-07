On the Scene at Power Women Summit 2023: From Jodie Foster’s Introduction of Diana Nyad to a Saweetie Sitdown | Photos

TheWrap’s 2023 Power Women Summit brought the theme of “Resilience” to the center of many conversations speakers, panelists and guests on Tuesday at The Maybourne Hotel.
Keynote speakers including marathon swimmer Diana Nyad, “Color Purple” actress Danielle Brooks, “Origin” director Ava DuVernay and musician Saweetie traced the common thread of this in their lives and work.
“Nyad” actress Jodie Foster introduced the record-breaking swimmer Diana Nyad, the subject of the Netflix film in which she is portrayed by Annette Bening. Foster stars as Nyad’s coach and best friend Bonnie Stoll. Former White House Aide to the Trump administration and author of new book “Enough,” Cassidy Hutchinson, took the mic next, vowing that she will do whatever it takes to prevent Trump from getting a second term as President of the United States in 2024. The day also included appearances from Saweetie, Shari Redstone, filmmaker Ava DuVeray and various executives making moves in the industry.
Check out these beautiful images from the day-long celebration:
Jodie Foster and Diana Nyad at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Danielle Brooks at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Molly Sims at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Molly Burke at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Chriselle Lim at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Allyson Felix at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Sharon Waxman, Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap at the Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Isis King, Gloria Calderon Kellett and Constance Marie at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Emma Norton at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Lilly Singh at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Maria Menounos at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap
Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap
Jodie Foster, Actress, “Nyad” Power Women Summit, 2023
(L-R) Jodie Foster and Diana Nyad, World Champion Athlete, World Renowned Inspirational Speaker & Author
Cassidy Hutchinson at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Christina Bellantoni (L) and Cassidy Hutchinson at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
(L-R) Christina Bellantoni and Cassidy Hutchinson at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
(L-R) Sharon Waxman, founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap, and Danielle Brooks, Actress, “The Color Purple” at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Danielle Brooks, Actress, “The Color Purple” at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
(L-R) Sharon Waxman, founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap, and Danielle Brooks, Actress, “The Color Purple” at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
(L-R) Emese Gormley, Molly Sims and Lilly Singh at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
(L-R) Emese Gormley, Molly Sims and Lilly Singh at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
(L-R) Molly Sims, Emese Gormley, and Lilly Singh at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
The Wrap’s Power Women Summit Lunch & Networking, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Guests at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
The Marketplace at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
The Marketplace at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
(L-R) Maria Menounos, Melissa Berton, Dessi Gomez and Chelsea VonChaz at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Cassidy Hutchinson and Emily Vogel at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
(L-R) Emese Gormley, Molly Sims and Lilly Singh at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
MAC Artist in the Green Room doing touch-ups at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
MAC Artist in the Green Room doing touch-ups at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
(L-R) Donna Lamar, Kim Granito, Vivian Odior, Lara Richardson and Sara Wilson at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Lara Richardson, CMO, Hallmark Media (L) and Sara Wilson, Digital Brand, Content Community Strategist, at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Atmosphere at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Atmosphere at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Atmosphere at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
(L-R) Diane Haithman, Jocelyn Sabo, Keri Moore, Helen Lee-Kim and Jenefer Brown at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Diane Haithman at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Jocelyn Sabo at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Jenefer Brown at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
(L-R) Gigi Gorgeous, Liza Koshy, Molly Burke, Radhi Devlukia and Kristen Lopez at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Gigi Gorgeous at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Radhi Devlukia at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
(L-R) Carolyn Moneta, Mika Pryce, Tana Nugent Jamieson and Sophia Amoruso at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Sophia Amoruso at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
(L-R) Carolyn Moneta, Mika Pryce and Tana Nugent Jamieson at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Let’s Talk About Women’s Health Panel at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Maria Menounos at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Chelsea VonChaz at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
(L-R) Elissa Karasik, Johanna Faries, Jordan Reddout, Lauren Stein and Kristen Lopez at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Christina Wootton at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Jordan Reddout at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Stan Walker performs during The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Stan Walker performs during The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Ava DuVernay, Writer, Director, Producer “Origin” at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
(L-R) Sharon Waxman, founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap, and Ava DuVernay at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Ava DuVernay at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap (L) and Ava DuVernay at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
(L-R) Susan Sprung, Aida Rodgers, Carolyn Strauss, Christine D’Souza Gelb, Janine Nabers, Liza Katzer and Robbie Brenner at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
(L-R) Liza Katzer and Robbie Brenner at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
(L-R) Christine D’Souza Gelb and Janine Nabers at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Christine D’Souza Gelb at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Aida Rodgers at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Carolyn Strauss at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
(L-R) Sharon Waxman, founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap and Saweetie at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
(L-R) Dr. Stacy Smith and Saweetie at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
(L-R) Dr. Stacy Smith and Saweetie at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Saweetie, Grammy-Nominated Artist, Entrepreneur & Philanthropist at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Cocktail Reception at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit
Cocktail Reception at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
DJ Jerreth Ludwig at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Anne Kennedy McGuire and Guests at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023
Ashleigh Murray (“The Other Black Girl”) and Guests at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Sharon Waxman and Oganes Akopyan at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Molly Burke at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Kinya Claiborne and Guest at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Spence Bovee and Guests at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
Shannon Watkins, Sharon Waxman, Diana Lozano and Tatiana Leiva at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
“The Other Black Girl” actresses Ashleigh Murray and Alyshia Ochse at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023.
