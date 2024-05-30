A new animated comedy from Dan Harmon is coming to Netflix, and he’s not the only “Rick and Morty” creative involved in the project. “The Undervale” is created by showrunner Matt Roller, who has served as a writer for “Rick and Morty” and “Archer,” as well as an executive producer on “Krapopolis.”

The upcoming comedy will follow a single mother who struggles to run a haunted hotel alongside her estranged brother. The catch? He’s now one of the ghosts, and he thinks his new ghostly pals have some pretty great ideas.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Netflix and an amazingly talented cast and crew to bring to life the stories of the dead, the evil and the struggling hospitality workers at the Undervale Hotel,” Roller said in a press release.

In addition to Harmon and Roller, the series will be executive produced by Chris McKenna (“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home”) and Steve Levy (“Community”), with Erica Hayes serving as supervising director. Levy previously served as an executive producer for “Rick and Morty” and Hayes has directed three episodes of the Adult Swim comedy. Hayes also directed four episodes of Netflix’s animated comedy, “Carol & the End of the World.”

“The Undervale” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

“‘The Undervale’ is wildly inventive and I’m very grateful to Matt, Chris, Dan and their team for bringing their talents to Netflix,” Billy Wee, director of adult animation for Netflix, said in a press release. “They are phenomenal collaborators and I can’t wait for fans all over the world to experience this hilarious show.”

Prior to “The Undervale,” Roller served as a co-executive producer on Fox’s “Krapopolis,” the Tina Fey and Robert Carlock NBC comedy “Mr. Mayor” and two seasons of the ABC comedy “The Goldbergs.” He was also on the staff of such series as ABC’s “Speechless,” NBC’s “Community,” Fox’s “Son of Zorn” and FX’s “Archer.” Roller is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs and Fox.

Though “Carol & the End of the World” came from “Rick and Morty” creatives Guterman and Hayes, “The Undervale” will mark Harmon’s first time executive producing for Netflix. Previously, he was a writer on the Netflix revival of “Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return.”