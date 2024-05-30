‘Minecraft’ Animated Series in the Works at Netflix

Netflix is developing a new animated series based on “Minecraft,” the streamer and “Minecraft” developer Mojang Studios announced Thursday.

The new series will according to Netflix show the world of “Minecraft” in “a new light” with an original story and new characters. The CG-animated series is being developed by WildBrain, the studio behind animated Netflix hits “Sonic Prime,” “Ninjago: Dragons Rising” and “Carmen Sandiego.”

The news comes as “Minecraft” celebrates its 15th anniversary since its initial 2009 launch, with “Minecraft” ranking as the best-selling game of all time with over 300 million copies sold.

A “Minecraft” movie is also in the works from Warner Bros. starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black and directed by “Napoleon Dynamite” director Jared Hess. The movie is currently slated for an April 2, 2025 release. Additional cast members for the movie include Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”), Emma Myers (“Wednesday”), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (“Just Mercy”), Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”), Kate McKinnon (“Barbie”) and Jemaine Clement (“What We Do in the Shadows”).

The new “Minecraft” series expands Netflix’s existing slate of video game adaptations, which include “The Witcher,” which recently shared the first images of Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt ahead of the Season 4 release, as well as “Sonic Prime,” “Castlevania,” “The Cuphead Show,” “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners,” “Dragon’s Dogma,” “Arcane” and “Carmen Sandiego,” among others.

The news also comes amid the rapid success for “Fallout,” which recently became the first Prime Video series to become the most-watched streaming program on the Nielsen’s rankings for three weeks in a row. The streamer, which granted “Fallout” a speedy Season 2 renewal, also touted the Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins-led series as the streamer’s most-watched title globally within the first 16 days since its release.