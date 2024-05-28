You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Bridgerton” Season 3 has maintained its reign as Netflix’s most-watched series of the week in the second week since its debut.

Part 1 of “Bridgerton” Season 3, which follows Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s friends-t0-lovers arc, logged 25.3 million views during the week of May 20, according to the streamer. Despite being down 43.9% from the debut week’s viewership of 45.1 million, the third installment still marked the most-watched TV series of the week.

As fans await the Part 2 release next month, past seasons of “Bridgerton” — as well as prequel series “Queen Charlotte” — received a viewing boost this week, with Season 1 clocking in as the second most-watched show of the week with 6.4 million views, while Season 2 scored the No. 4 spot with 5.3 million views. As fans refreshed themselves on the “Bridgerton” lore laid out in “Queen Charlotte,” the spin-off series was the week’s No. 8 most-watched show with 3.1 million views.

With a combined viewership of 70.4 million in the two weeks since its release, “Bridgerton” Season 3 is already nearing viewership numbers of series on Netflix’s most-watched-ever list, including “The Witcher” Season 1, which sits in the No. 10 spot with 83 million views, and “Bridgerton” Season 2, which took the No. 9 spot with 93.8 million views.

Notably, three-part docuseries “Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal” was the week’s third most-watched show with 6.3 million views, while new Shane Gillis series “Tires” took the No. 7 spot on the list with 3.8 million views.

On the film front, Jennifer Lopez-led “Atlas” scored the streamer’s biggest audience this week as it tallied 28.2 million views. “Thelma the Unicorn” and “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs” came next with 10.7 and 9.5 million views, respectively, while “Mother of the Bride,” which stars Miranda Cosgrove and Brooke Shields, came in fourth place with 9.3 million views.