David Cronenberg’s ‘The Shrouds’ Lands US Distribution at Sideshow and Janus Films

David Cronenberg’s “The Shrouds” has finally found a home.

Sideshow and Janus Films have acquired all U.S. rights to “The Shrouds,” written and directed by Cronenberg and starring Vincent Cassel as a tech mogul who invents a technology that allows you to watch your loved one rot in their grave.

The latest freakout from the Canadian auteur premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year (where it screened in competition) and recently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival as a special presentation. It will have its U.S. premiere next month as part of the main slate of the New York Film Festival. Sideshow and Janus are planning a spring 2025 release.

The deal was negotiated by Sideshow and Janus Films with SBS International. The producers of the film are Saïd Ben Saïd, Martin Katz and Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. It is an SBS, Prospero Pictures and Saint Laurent Productions Film, with the participation of Telefilm Canada, Eurimages, Ontario Creates in association with Sphere Films, Crave & CBC Films with the support of Canal+, OCS and the Centre National du Cinema et de L’image Animée.

Sideshow and Janus Films commented in an official release, “Building on a long history with David Cronenberg that has included releases of ‘Videodrome,’ ‘Scanners,’ ‘The Brood,’ ‘Crash,’ ‘Dead Ringers’ and ‘Naked Lunch,’ Janus Films and Criterion are very proud to be working with Sideshow and Saïd Ben Saïd, Martin Katz and Anthony Vaccarello to premiere ‘The Shrouds,’ a major new work by the Canadian master in the United States. This is Cronenberg at his wittiest, most personal and romantic in this thought-provoking thriller with knockout performances from Vincent Cassel and Diane Kruger.”