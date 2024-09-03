David E. Kelley Receives 2024 International Emmy Founders Award

David E. Kelley, the acclaimed writer and producer behind such hits as “The Practice,” “Big Little Lies” and “Ally McBeal,” will be awarded the 2024 International Emmy Founders Award. The black tie gala will take place on Nov. 25 in New York City.

Kelly’s first major hit happened in 1986 when he served as a writer on “L.A. Law.” Since then he’s created beloved series such as “Picket Fences,” “Chicago Hope,” “Ally McBeal,” “The Practice,” “Boston Public,” “Boston Legal,” “Big Little Lies,” “The Undoing,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Big Sky,” “The Lincoln Lawyer” and “Doogie Howser, M.D.”

“Every generation has a favorite David E. Kelley show and that’s because David Kelley has been turning out television hits since ‘L.A. Law’ 40 years ago. He crafts memorable television for viewers across the globe,” International Academy President and CEO Bruce L. Paisner said in a statement. “We look forward to recognizing his tremendous talent with the Founders Award.”

“To be recognized by the International Academy in this way is truly overwhelming. This award stands as a testament to the incredible teams and individuals I have had the honor to collaborate with over the years,” Kelley said in a statement. “I am especially grateful for the many opportunities I’ve been given in being able to share stories and push boundaries of what television can be.”

Kelley remains the only producer to ever win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy and Outstanding Drama in the same year. In 1999, “Ally McBeal” and “The Practice” took home the two respective awards.

As for Kelley’s ongoing projects, the Apple TV+ series “Presumed Innocent” ranks as one of the most watched originals for the streamer. Similarly, Netflix’s “A Man in Full” hit No. 1 on the streamer’s list of the Top 10 most-watched shows in the U.S. This year also saw Kelley expand into the world of documentary filmmaking for the first time with “Hope in the Water,” which featured Martha Stewart and Shailene Woodley and premiered on PBS earlier this year.

Looking ahead, Kelley will be writing and producing “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” for Apple TV+. Starring and executive produced by Elle Fanning, the series will also be executive produced by Kidman. The project is based on Rufi Thorpe’s book of the same name that combines OnlyFans and tips from pro wrestling. A24 is attached as the project’s studio.

Past recipients of the International Emmy Founders Award include Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, J.J. Abrams, Jesse Armstrong, Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy among others.