Steven Spielberg, James Gunn, Kumail Nanjiani, Melanie Lynskey and more creatives in Hollywood reacted in mourning and admiration to the death of iconic filmmaker David Lynch, who died Thursday at 78.

“I loved David’s films. ‘Blue Velvet,’ ‘Mulholland Drive’ and ‘Elephant Man’ defined him as a singular, visionary dreamer who directed films that felt handmade,” Spielberg said in a statement. “I got to know David when he played John Ford in ‘The Fabelmans.’ Here was one of my heroes — David Lynch playing one of my heroes. It was surreal and seemed like a scene out of one of David’s own movies. The world is going to miss such an original and unique voice. His films have already stood the test of time and they always will.”

In a statement to media late Thursday, Martin Scorsese also shared his condolences and admiration for Lynch, praising him as a “visionary.”

“I hear and read the word ‘visionary’ a lot these days — it’s become a kind of catch-all description, another piece of promotional language,” Scorsese said. “But David Lynch really was a visionary — in fact, the word could have been invented to describe the man and the films, the series, the images and the sounds he left behind. He created forms that seemed like they were right on the edge of falling apart but somehow never did. He put images on the screen unlike anything that I or anybody else had ever seen — he made everything strange, uncanny, revelatory and new. And he was absolutely uncompromising, from start to finish. It’s a sad, sad day for moviemakers, movie lovers and for the art of cinema. But “Eraserhead,” “The Elephant Man,” “Blue Velvet,” “Wild at Heart,” the two “Twin Peaks” series and the film “Fire Walk with Me,” “Lost Highway,” “The Straight Story,” “Mulholland Drive,” “Inland Empire” … as the years and the decades go by, they will just keep growing and deepening. We were lucky to have had David Lynch.”

“RIP David Lynch. You inspired so many of us,” Gunn wrote in an X post on Thursday coupled with a heart emoji and an image from Lynch’s 1986 film “Blue Velvet.”

Nanjiani reflected on something he “thinks about all the time,” remembering Lynch’s belief that the work of creating “can encompass all kinds of pain and painful truth, but the act of creation itself should be full of joy.”

Lynskey went long on her love for Lynch, writing, “Through watching his work I realized that there is no point creating anything if you’re not willing to be brave, and weird, and explore every part of your own humanity-even the parts that are terrifying and mysterious to you, the parts that you’re scared will overwhelm you if you look too closely.”

Of course he could not have known the depths of gratitude that that “thank you” was meant to convey. Thank you, David Lynch. What a legacy he leaves behind. All my love to his family and creative collaborators and those who loved him. — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey.bsky.social) January 16, 2025 at 11:13 AM

Comedian Patton Oswalt also expressed his condolences to the longtime moviemaker. “David Lynch, RIP. At least that’s what the horse wearing a fez just told me* in a dream. (*Backwards and in Swedish),” Oswalt wrote.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” all star and TV personality Katya Zamolodchikova posted two tweets wishing the director farewell while also reminiscing on his impact.

“RIP David Lynch,” Zamolodchikova wrote. “Watching ‘Mulholland Drive’ in the movie theater with my art school buddies and then talking about it for hours afterwards at a diner was my favorite movie experience of all time. What a legend!”

Lynch’s announced the news of Lynch’s death via a Facebook post on Thursday.

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch,” the post reads. “We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

There are no confirmed details related to Lynch’s actual cause of death. However, the director, actor and musician suffered from emphysema. In an X post from August 2024, Lynch discussed his journey with the disease.

Many Hollywood notables are have started penning tributes celebrating Lynch’s life and work. Check out some of the responses below.

I feel deep sorrow at the passing of the great David Lynch, and deep gratitude for his life and work. He changed movies. He changed television. He opened the eyes of generations of critics to new possibilities for both. And his two minutes in The Fabelmans will remain a source of joy for me forever. — Mark Harris (@markharris.bsky.social) January 16, 2025 at 10:32 AM

No one saw the world like David Lynch. The world lost a master of cinema today.



David Lynch's genius cannot be overstated.



He somehow managed to turn Twin Peaks – including the insanity of the red room- into popular, mainstream television viewing.



David Lynch.

One of my biggest inspirations and just an incredible storyteller. A true privilege to meet him and shake his hand, thank him for his work.



