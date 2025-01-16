David Lynch, Director of ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Mulholland Drive,’ Dies at 78

David Lynch, whose darkly surreal films include “Blue Velvet” and “Mulholland Drive” and the groundbreaking series “Twin Peaks,” has died at age 78. Prior to his death, he suffered from emphysema.

His family announced his death on Facebook with the following statement: “It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

That last line is taken from Lynch’s daily Los Angeles weather forecasts, which he began during the pandemic.

In an interview with Sight & Sound magazine (via The Independent) last August, the director said, “I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for so long and so I’m homebound whether I like it or not. It would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold.”

Still, the director, who last helmed the ambitious third season of “Twin Peaks” for Showtime in 2017, left the door open for directing remotely. “I would do it remotely if it comes to it,” Lynch told the publication, although he further noted, “I wouldn’t like that so much.”

Lynch only made 10 movies in his entire career, beginning with 1977’s “Eraserhead,” oscillating between more mainstream offerings like “The Elephant Man” and Disney’s “The Straight Story,” and truly bizarre freakouts like “Wild at Heart” and “Lost Highway.”

He was nominated for four Oscars in his lifetime: three Best Director nods for “Mulholland Drive,” “Blue Velvet” and “The Elephant Man,” and an additional adapted screenplay nod for the “Elephant Man” script he co-wrote with Christopher De Vore and Eric Bergren.

In 2019, he was given an honorary Academy Award.

Lynch also created offbeat series like “On the Air,” which lasted for a single season; and the HBO anthology “Hotel Room,” which only aired three episodes. Along the way, he flirted with a number of projects, including a sequel to his 1984 version of “Dune,” biographies of Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Short, and a movie about three guys who used to be cows.