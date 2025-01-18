David Lynch Movies and TV Shows: Where to Stream ‘Twin Peaks,’ ‘Mulholland Drive’ and More

David Lynch’s death is leading many to go back and cherish – or possibly even discover for the first time – some of the director’s best films.

Lynch’s various acclaimed films and TV shows are spread out across a number of streaming platforms but all the classics are there for viewing pleasure while mourning the legend. Maybe it’s time to head back to Twin Peaks and the Black Lodge with a binge of Lynch’s iconic ’90s series, or perhaps it’s finally time to see how his ’80s version of “Dune” compares to the modern take.

Whether you want to revisit “Mulholland Drive” and “Eraserhead” or “Blue Velvet” and “Inland Empire,” here’s where to find the majority of Lynch’s most iconic work.

Streaming on Max

Eraserhead (1977)

Dune (1984)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992)

Inland Empire (2006)

Streaming on Paramount+

Twin Peaks (1990-1991)

Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

Streaming on Criterion Channel

Eraserhead (1977)

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992)

Lost Highway (1997)

Mulholland Drive (2001)

Inland Empire (2006)

Streaming on Disney+

The Straight Story (1999)

Streaming on Netflix

What Did Jack Do? (2020)

Extra Credit

While it may not be his movie, one of the most viral clips of Lynch making the rounds in the wake of his death is from Steven Spielberg’s 2022 film “The Fabelmans,” which is streaming on Starz. Lynch appeared in the film as lauded filmmaker Jack Ford.