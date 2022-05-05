We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ and ‘Young and the Restless’ Lead 2022 Daytime Emmy Nominations

”The Ellen Degeneres Show,“ meanwhile, was not nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

| May 5, 2022 @ 11:20 AM
Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

The 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards nominations have been announced, and longtime soap “Young and the Restless” once again leads the pack when it comes to daytime drama series.

“The Young and the Restless” racked up 18 nominations in total, with “General Hospital” coming in close behind at 17 nominations. And for the first time in Daytime Emmys history, a series and its spinoff will go head-to-head in the Best Daytime Drama category with “Days of Our Lives” and the Peacock streaming spinoff “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” both nominated. This is also the first time since 2014 that there have been five nominees in the Daytime Drama category.

When it comes to talk shows, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is head of the pack with 10 nominations in total including Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, going up against “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Hot Ones,” “Live With Kelly and Ryan” and “Today Show with Hoday & Jenna” in that category.

“The View,” meanwhile, was nominated for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host, while Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” scored a nod for Outstanding Informative Talk Show.

Anne Hathaway Kills ‘Since U Been Gone’ Performance – After Kelly Clarkson Fails to Recognize the Song (Video)
Also Read:
Anne Hathaway Kills ‘Since U Been Gone’ Performance – After Kelly Clarkson Fails to Recognize the Song (Video)

“The Ellen Degeneres Show” was left out of the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host category for the first time in 18 years, while Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik failed to land nominations for their hosting stints on “Jeopardy!”

The Creative Arts & Lifestyle Daytime Emmy Awards will be presented on Saturday, June 18. The Daytime Emmy Awards telecast will be presented live at 9 PM EDT (replay at 9 PM PDT) on Friday, June 24, on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem                                     Peacock

The Bold and the Beautiful     CBS

Days of Our Lives                                NBC

General Hospital                                 ABC

The Young and the Restless    CBS

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

Barefoot Contessa:

Modern Comfort Food                       Food Network

Counter Space                        Vice TV

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen               Food Network

Mary McCartney Serves It Up discovery+

Valerie’s Home Cooking                     Food Network

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Family Feud                                        SYNDICATED

Jeopardy!                                            SYNDICATED

Let’s Make a Deal                                CBS

The Price Is Right                                CBS

Wheel of Fortune                               SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Caught in Providence              Facebook Watch

Judge Mathis                                      SYNDICATED

Judy Justice                                         IMDbTV

The People’s Court                             SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

For The Love of Kitchens        Magnolia Network

Growing Floret                                    Magnolia Network

Legacy List with Matt Paxton PBS

Small Business Revolution      Hulu

Sparking Joy with

Marie Kondo                                       Netflix

Super Soul Sunday                              OWN

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Dogs                                                    Netflix

Guy! Hawaiian Style                discovery+

Penguin Town                                     Netflix

Samantha Brown’s

Places To Love                        PBS

Uncharted Adventure             The Weather Channel Television Network

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM

Dream Home Makeover                     Netflix

Home Work                                        Magnolia Network

Issa Rae Teaches Creating

Outside The Lines                               MasterClass

Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming

& Creative Collaboration                    MasterClass

This Old House                                    PBS | Roku

‘The View': Joy Behar Offers Biden Jokes to Tell at White House Correspondents Dinner
Also Read:
‘The View': Joy Behar Offers Biden Jokes to Tell at White House Correspondents Dinner

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Articulate with Jim Cotter      PBS

First Film                                                         Netflix

If These Walls Could Rock       AXS TV

Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment:

The Next Generation              Lifetime

Music’s Greatest Mysteries    AXS TV

One Symphony,

Two Orchestras                                   PBS

Power On: The Story of Xbox YouTube.com

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

GMA3: What You Need to Know       ABC

Peace of Mind with Taraji       Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk                        Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk: The Estefans  Facebook Watch

Tamron Hall                                        SYNDICATED

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts      Disney+

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Drew Barrymore Show    SYNDICATED

Hot Ones                                   Complex Networks

The Kelly Clarkson Show         SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan           SYNDICATED

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna        NBC

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood                               SYNDICATED

Entertainment Tonight                       SYNDICATED

Extra                                                    SYNDICATED

Inside Edition                                      SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL

20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11         ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, FOX – Multiple Networks

95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade        NBC

Dark Shadows and Beyond – the Jonathan Frid Story                      Apple TV

Recipe for Change                               YouTube Originals

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened   PBS

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME PROGRAM

9 Months with Courteney Cox           Facebook Watch

The Black Church                                PBS

Hunger Interrupted                            YouTube.com

The Juneteenth Menu             Food Network Digital

On the Rise                                         Eater Legacy

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind Netflix

You vs. Wild: Out Cold                        Netflix

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The Drew Barrymore Show    SYNDICATED    

Dr. Phil                                                SYNDICATED

Crossroads     

Entertainment Tonight                       SYNDICATED

Treat Yourself

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera – Days of Our Lives                                NBC

Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair – The Young and the Restless    CBS

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves – General Hospital                                 ABC

Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos – General Hospital                                 ABC

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker

Days of Our Lives                                NBC

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott – The Young and the Restless    CBS

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black – Days of Our Lives                                NBC

John McCook as Eric Forrester – The Bold and the Beautiful     CBS

James Reynolds as Abe Carver – Days of Our Lives                                NBC

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott – The Young and the Restless    CBS

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter – The Bold and the Beautiful     CBS

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis – General Hospital                                 ABC

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera – Days of Our Lives                                NBC

Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman – The Young and the Restless    CBS

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne – General Hospital                                 ABC

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton – The Young and the Restless             CBS

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault – General Hospital                                 ABC

Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber – The Bold and the Beautiful     CBS

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine – General Hospital                 ABC

Jordi Vilasuso as Rey Rosales – The Young and the Restless    CBS

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton – Days of Our Lives                                NBC

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine – General Hospital                                 ABC

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman – The Young and the Restless    CBS

William Lipton as Cameron Webber – General Hospital                                 ABC

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson – General Hospital                                 ABC

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford – General Hospital                                 ABC

Ted King as Jack Finnegan – The Bold and the Beautiful     CBS

Michael Lowry as Dr. Clay Snyder – Days of Our Lives                                NBC

Naomi Matsuda as Dr. Li Finnegan – The Bold and the Beautiful     CBS

Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict – The Young and the Restless    CBS

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Lidia Bastianich – Lidia’s Kitchen                                     PBS

Frankie Celenza – Struggle Meals                                    Tastemade

Daym Drops – Fresh, Fried & Crispy               Netflix

Ina Garten – Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food                       Food Network

Christopher Kimball – Milk Street                                          PBS

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady – Let’s Make a Deal                                CBS

Steve Harvey – Family Feud                                        SYNDICATED

Leah Remini – People Puzzler                        Game Show Network

Pat Sajak – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune    ABC

Pat Sajak – Wheel of Fortune                               SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan – Red Table Talk: The Estefans  Facebook Watch

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, – The View                                                         ABC

Tamron Hall – Tamron Hall                                        SYNDICATED

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade – Peace of Mind with Taraji       Facebook Watch

Robin Roberts – Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts                                                           Disney+

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show    SYNDICATED

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show         SYNDICATED

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager – Today Show with Hoda & Jenna NBC

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest – Live with Kelly and Ryan                     SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Bianca Alexander, Michael Alexander – Conscious Living                                 PBS

Gary Bredow – Start Up                                                           PBS

Samantha Brown – Samantha Brown’s Places To Love     PBS

Jeff Corwin – Wildlife Nation                                                SYNDICATED

Bear Grylls – You vs. Wild: Out Cold                        Netflix

Kevin O’Connor – This Old House                                    PBS | Roku

Patton Oswalt – Penguin Town                                     Netflix

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem                                     Peacock

Days of Our Lives                                NBC

General Hospital                                 ABC

The Young and the Restless    CBS

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SERIES

Articulate with Jim Cotter      PBS

The Drew Barrymore Show    SYNDICATED

The Ellen DeGeneres Show    SYNDICATED

Start Up                                                           PBS

Wildlife Nation                                                SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem                                     Peacock

Days of Our Lives                                NBC

General Hospital                                 ABC

The Young and the Restless    CBS

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Cat People                                           Netflix

Fresh, Fried & Crispy               Netflix

The Minimalists: Less is Now  Netflix

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love    PBS

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened   PBS

Wildlife Nation                                                SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day                                NBC

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade            ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show         SYNDICATED

The Good Road                                   PBS

The View                                                         ABC

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

Cat People                                           Netflix

The Kelly Clarkson Show         SYNDICATED

Penguin Town                                     Netflix

Wildlife Nation                                                SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

Grateful For It All – The Young and the Restless    CBS

Next To You – The Young and the Restless    CBS

Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song – Talks With Mama Tina                        Facebook Watch

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

Jeopardy!                                            SYNDICATED

The Kelly Clarkson Show         SYNDICATED

Red Table Talk                        Facebook Watch

The View                                                         ABC

Wheel of Fortune                               SYNDICATED

The Young and the Restless    CBS

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM, CAMERA WORK, VIDEO

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade            ABC

Jeopardy!                                            SYNDICATED

The Kelly Clarkson Show         SYNDICATED

The View                                                         ABC

The Young and the Restless    CBS

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

Culture Quest                                     PBS

Growing Floret                                    Magnolia Network

In Our Hands: The Battle For Jerusalem                                     CBN

Penguin Town                                     Netflix

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened   PBS

OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

Cat People                                           Netflix

Fresh, Fried & Crispy               Netflix

Penguin Town                                     Netflix

Power On:

The Story of Xbox                               YouTube.com

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened   PBS

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Articulate with Jim Cotter      PBS

The Bold and the Beautiful     CBS

The Good Road                                   PBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show         SYNDICATED

Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford                             SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

Days of Our Lives                                NBC

Family Feud                                        SYNDICATED

General Hospital                                 ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show         SYNDICATED

The Price Is Right                                CBS

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

Car Masters: Rust to Riches    Netflix

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade            ABC

Fresh, Fried & Crispy               Netflix

Penguin Town                                     Netflix

You vs. Wild: Out Cold                        Netflix

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

Cat People                                           Netflix

Headspace: Guide to Meditation    Netflix

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind          Netflix

Home Work                                        Magnolia Network

The View                                                         ABC

OUTSTANDING CASTING

Days of Our Lives / Beyond Salem    NBC | Peacock

Dogs                                                    Netflix

General Hospital                                 ABC

Start Up                                                           PBS

The Young and the Restless    CBS

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

The Ellen DeGeneres Show    SYNDICATED

The Kelly Clarkson Show         SYNDICATED

Tamron Hall                                        SYNDICATED

The View                                                         ABC

The Young and the Restless    CBS

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

The Drew Barrymore Show    SYNDICATED

General Hospital                                 ABC

Nick Cannon                                        SYNDICATED

The Young and the Restless    CBS

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING

The Bold and the Beautiful     CBS

The Real                                                          SYNDICATED

Red Table Talk                        Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk: The Estefans                                       Facebook Watch

The Talk                                                          CBS

The View                                                         ABC

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP

General Hospital                                 ABC

The Real                                                          SYNDICATED

Red Table Talk                        Facebook Watch

Tamron Hall                                        SYNDICATED

The View                                                         ABC

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

The Drew Barrymore Show    SYNDICATED

The View                                                         ABC

LIKE US