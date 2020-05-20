Daytime Emmys Rescheduled for June 26 as Virtual Ceremony

The Daytime Emmy Awards, which were originally scheduled to take place on June 12-14 before being postponed because of the coronavirus, have been rescheduled for Friday, June 26, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Wednesday.

The two-hour ceremony will be broadcast on CBS, and will be a virtual presentation with winners and guests appearing from their homes. CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmys 13 previous times, the most of any network, but has not done so since 2011.

According to the NATAS press release, winners in “leading categories” will be announced on the telecast, with additional categories announced simultaneously on the Daytime Emmys Twitter account and others announced at a separate ceremony in July.

The Daytime Emmys, which go to programs that are broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m., are given out in 100 categories. Nominees in all those categories will be announced on Thursday.

This will be the second Emmy show overseen by NATAS to be handed out in a virtual ceremony. The New York Emmy Awards took place on April 25 with presenters opening the envelopes from various locations, and winners encouraged to give their “acceptance speeches” on social media. The organization also oversees the Sports Emmys, the News and Documentary Emmys and the Technology and Engineering Emmys, among others.