Daytime Emmys Rescheduled for June 26 as Virtual Ceremony

CBS will broadcast the show, on which winners and guests will appear from their homes

| May 20, 2020 @ 11:30 AM
Daytime Emmy Awards

NATAS

The Daytime Emmy Awards, which were originally scheduled to take place on June 12-14 before being postponed because of the coronavirus, have been rescheduled for Friday, June 26, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Wednesday.

The two-hour ceremony will be broadcast on CBS, and will be a virtual presentation with winners and guests appearing from their homes. CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmys 13 previous times, the most of any network, but has not done so since 2011.

According to the NATAS press release, winners in “leading categories” will be announced on the telecast, with additional categories announced simultaneously on the Daytime Emmys Twitter account and others announced at a separate ceremony in July.

Also Read: All the Awards Shows That Have Been Canceled, Postponed or Made Rule Changes Because of Coronavirus

The Daytime Emmys, which go to programs that are broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m., are given out in 100 categories. Nominees in all those categories will be announced on Thursday.

This will be the second Emmy show overseen by NATAS to be handed out in a virtual ceremony. The New York Emmy Awards took place on April 25 with presenters opening the envelopes from various locations, and winners encouraged to give their “acceptance speeches” on social media. The organization also oversees the Sports Emmys, the News and Documentary Emmys and the Technology and Engineering Emmys, among others.

17 Chill Video Games for Your Coronavirus Quarantine

  • yakuza franchise chill relaxing video games for coronavirus lockdown
  • euro truck simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • snowrunner chill relaxing game for coronavirus quarantine
  • katamari damacy switch coronavirus quarantine
  • flower ps4 coronavirus quarantine
  • portal 2 coronavirus quarantine
  • sims 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • star wars the old republic chill video games for coronavirus quarantine
  • yakuza 6 coronavirus quarantine
  • talos principle coronavirus quarantine
  • cities skylines coronavirus quarantine
  • viscera cleanup detail coronavirus quarantine
  • stanley parable coronavirus quarantine
  • final fantasy xv coronavirus quarantine
  • goat simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • hatsune miku project diva future tone coronavirus quarantine
  • saints row 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • sudoku coronavirus quarantine
1 of 18

There are plenty of relaxing video games you can enjoy while there’s nothing to do outside your home

With the coronavirus pandemic killing so many people and creating tons of stress for everyone who has a soul, I've been turning to video games a lot lately. When I'm all frazzled and unable to sit still long enough for a movie or TV show, games require more focus and thus often work better at keeping me chill. So here's a list of games that are great for relaxing with while you're stuck at home for the foreseeable future.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE