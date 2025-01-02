First Look at DCU Batman: ‘He Already Exists in This Universe,’ James Gunn Says

“Creature Commandos” penultimate episode, titled “Priyatel Skelet,” revealed a brief first look at what the DCU Batman could like. Check out the image below via Max.

“[Batman] already exists in this universe, just like when we come to the Superman movie and we see Superman already exists and is already known by the people of Metropolis,” DC Studios co-chief James Gunn told Rotten Tomatoes. “We don’t need to hear the origin story again.”

“Creature Commandos” (Credit: Max)

“When they first gave [the episode] to me, we saw a lot more Batman,” Gunn added. “I would say, ‘I’m not ready to commit to that, I’m not ready to commit to that, I’m not ready to commit to that.’ So I was like, ‘More silhouette!’ It’s a great way to show that Batman does exist.”

Gunn also teased a possible “World’s Finest” team-up between the Man of Steel and the Caped Crusader.

“I love Batman. I’ve loved him since I was a little kid. He’s one of my favorite characters,” Gunn said. “We’re going to do great things with him. He’s the most popular superhero in the world, and I can’t wait for people to see more of him, along with Superman.”

When we will see the DCU Batman again is anyone’s guess, as “The Flash” director Andy Muschietti is currently attached to direct the new Batman movie “The Brave and the Bold.”

Based on Grant Morrison’s Batman run, “The Brave and the Bold” will introduce the DCU Batman and the Bat-family, which will exist separate from Robert Pattinson’s Batman in the Matt Reeves films.